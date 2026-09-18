Moody’s Raises India GDP Forecast To 7%: What It Means For The Economy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Moody's upgraded India's FY27 GDP growth forecast to 7%.

Resilient economy, strong domestic demand supported the upgrade.

However, rising oil, food prices, fiscal challenges pose risks.

India's economic growth outlook has received a boost from Moody’s Ratings, which has raised its real GDP growth forecast for financial year 2026-27 to 7 per cent from 6 per cent earlier.

The upgrade comes despite continued tensions in West Asia, with the rating agency saying India's economy has shown resilience in the face of global shocks.

Moody’s made the revision in its periodic review of India's ‘Baa3’ sovereign rating on Friday. It expects India to record faster growth than other G20 economies and similarly rated emerging market sovereigns.

However, the improved growth outlook comes with risks. Higher oil and gas prices could push up inflation and government spending, while an El Nino-related disruption could put further pressure on food prices.

India's Growth Has Accelerated In 2026

Moody’s pointed to recent economic data as one of the reasons behind its more optimistic outlook.

India's real GDP growth reached 8.2 per cent year-on-year during the first six months of calendar year 2026, compared with 7.3 per cent for the full year in calendar 2025.

Private consumption has strengthened, while gross fixed capital formation has remained robust, supported by continued public infrastructure spending. The agency also expects private sector investment to revive.

The services sector has continued to provide support to economic activity, adding to the factors behind the upward revision.

According to Moody’s, India's ability to withstand the economic shock from the West Asian conflict was a key factor behind its decision to raise the FY27 growth forecast from 6 per cent to 7 per cent.

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Oil Prices Could Change The Inflation Picture

The main risks to the revised outlook are linked to energy and food prices.

Moody’s has projected average inflation at 4.8 per cent for FY27, compared with an actual outturn of 2.4 per cent in FY26.

The agency warned that if the West Asian conflict continues without a lasting resolution, higher energy prices could push inflation above its current projection.

An increase in oil and gas prices could also raise government expenditure.

El Nino is another risk identified by the rating agency. Weather-related disruptions could increase food price pressures, potentially affecting private consumption and economic activity.

Import Bill And Remittances Are Other Concerns

India has some buffers against an external shock, according to Moody’s. These include greater diversification of its crude import sources, sizeable foreign exchange reserves and strong domestic demand.

However, the agency cautioned that higher costs for energy and fertiliser imports could put pressure on the economy.

A slowdown in external demand and weaker remittance inflows from West Asia could add to those pressures. Moody’s said these factors could widen India's current account deficit and affect overall growth momentum.

Fiscal Consolidation May Remain Gradual

The government's response to the West Asian shock has so far been muted, Moody’s said, reflecting its focus on reducing the central government's fiscal deficit.

The government is targeting a fiscal deficit of 4.3 per cent of GDP in FY27, compared with 4.4 per cent in the previous year.

Moody’s expects India's debt reduction to remain gradual and debt affordability to remain weaker because of the country's high debt burden and elevated interest cost structure.

The agency's ‘stable’ outlook on India's sovereign rating takes into account improving fiscal metrics and resilient growth prospects relative to peers.

However, it warned that fiscal accommodation in an uncertain global economic environment could slow progress towards more meaningful debt reduction. Revenue-eroding measures could further affect the pace of fiscal consolidation and debt affordability.

Continued government spending on defence and infrastructure, including roads and electricity, could also make the reduction in the fiscal deficit more gradual.

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India Has Seen A Series Of Recent Rating Assessments

Moody’s latest forecast follows other recent developments involving India's sovereign credit ratings.

Earlier this month, Japanese rating agency JCR upgraded India's sovereign rating to ‘A-’, marking the first such upgrade in 35 years. It cited solid economic growth and a strong financial system.

Last month, S&P and Fitch affirmed India's investment-grade rating, citing the country's dynamic and fast-growing economy, policy stability and high infrastructure investment.

Separately, India's economy expanded 7.8 per cent in the June quarter of FY27, exceeding the Reserve Bank of India's 7 per cent GDP growth estimate.

For Moody’s, the latest forecast reflects the strength of India's domestic economy even as external risks remain. The agency has raised its growth expectation, but continues to flag energy prices, food inflation, external conditions and the pace of fiscal consolidation as factors that could influence the outlook.

(With inputs from PTI)