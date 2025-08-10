Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Millennials, Gen Z Power India’s Job Market, Making Up 65% Of All Applications In 2024–25

Millennials are those between the early 1980s and the mid-1990s and Gen Zs are those born from the mid-1990s to the early 2010s.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 12:42 PM (IST)

In the blue collar category, Millennials and Gen Z continued to remain among the country's highest job-seeking population, accounting for 65 per cent of all job applications in 2024 as well as 2025, a report said on Saturday.

Among these, the surge in jobseeking has been most among the 20-23 years cohort, which saw a 50.7 per cent year-on-year increase in applications, according to a report by blue and grey-collar job platform WorkIndia.

This youngest working-age group, largely comprising recent graduates, contributed to an 85.5 per cent rise in applications, reflecting a strong intent to enter the workforce early, it stated.

Even candidates with lower formal education levels (below 10th standard) showed a 37.4 per cent growth, indicating a widening base of job readiness and aspiration across educational backgrounds, the report added.

The report is based on data analysis of 111.71 million job seekers on the WorkIndia platform from January 2024 to July 2025.

The report further revealed that while both young men and women are actively applying for jobs early in their careers, gender dynamics reveal some divergence in the late-20s.

Women application rates in the 27-29 year age group have stagnated, while those of their male counterparts continued to rise, indicating the need for a closer look at career drop-offs or barriers for women in that age bracket.

It also found the growing willingness to travel for jobs, reflecting increased flexibility among the youth.

Applications for 'labourer' roles surged by 98 per cent, with a surge of 136 per cent increase among 20-23-year-olds.

Other fast-growing job categories include typist and data entry roles (67 per cent) and law-related positions (61 per cent), followed by steady interest in sales, HR, and manufacturing roles, said the report.

Meanwhile the report found that job applications from tier-IV cities jumped 54.9 per cent, suggesting that local economies are beginning to thrive and that candidates are increasingly seeking viable careers closer to home.

"From tier I cities to tier IV towns, we're witnessing a workforce that is bold, mobile, and hungry for growth. It's a clear signal that India's next big leap will come from the ground up, and platforms like ours have a responsibility to fuel that momentum," WorkIndia CEO and Co-founder Nilesh Dungarwal said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 12:42 PM (IST)
