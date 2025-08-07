A grand two-day international ‘Anamayam’ conference was organised under the joint aegis of Patanjali University, Patanjali Research Institute, and Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi. The objective of the conference was to provide a global platform for the integration and coordination of Ayurveda and modern medicine. Over 300 participants from nearly 200 academic institutions across 16 states participated in the event, both online and offline.

Medical experts, researchers, policymakers, and health technology specialists from various prestigious medical and educational institutions of the country took part in the conference and shared their views. On this occasion, the Chancellor of the University, Swami Ramdev Maharaj, made a major announcement. He said that soon, keeping public welfare in mind, world-class treatment will be made available at Patanjali Ayurveda Hospital through modern methods and at low cost, in collaboration with AIIMS, Tata Cancer Hospital, and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

MoUs Signed to Promote Education and Research

In the inaugural session, Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev, Vice-Chancellor of Patanjali University and Ayurveda scholar Acharya Balkrishna, along with other guests, released three important publications — Ayurveda Avataran, Integrated Pathy, and the conference's abstract booklet. During the event, Dr. Shreya, Dr. Radhika, and Dr. Mukesh from IIT Ropar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Acharya Balkrishna, Vice-Chancellor of Patanjali University, to promote education and research.

Swami Ramdev emphasised the importance of integrated medicine supported by evidence-based practices, stating that "medical science should exist for public welfare, not for profit-making." Acharya Balkrishna discussed nine globally recognised systems of medicine, noting that Ayurveda is renowned for its inherent capabilities, while others are often known due to regional or traditional prominence. He also elaborated on classical, geographical, and archaeological evidence related to the eras of Maharishi Charaka and Acharya Sushruta. He stated that world-class treatment would be provided at Patanjali Ayurveda Hospital using modern medical methods at minimal cost and that the exploitation and scams in the name of medicine would be eradicated.

Experts and Institutions Join the Dialogue

Central University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Srinivas Barkhedi, Dr. Vipin Kumar, Secretary-General of Integrated AYUSH Council, Dr. Sunil Ahuja, Padma Shri Dr. B.N. Gangadhar, Chairman of the National Medical Commission, and Dr. Vishal Mago, Professor and Head of Burns and Plastic Surgery at AIIMS Rishikesh, also addressed the event.

The first session, titled ‘The Beginning of AYUSH’, was chaired by Dr. B.N. Gangadhar and Professor D. Gopal C. Nanda, Chairman of the Empowered Committee, AYUSH Ministry, Government of Odisha. The session featured five speakers including Professor Vaidya Rakesh Sharma from Guru Ravidas Ayurveda University, Hoshiarpur, Punjab; Dr. Manu Malhotra, Professor and Head of the ENT Department, AIIMS Rishikesh; and Professor Pulak Mukherjee, Professor of Pharmaceutical Technology, Jadavpur University, Kolkata.

Patanjali Ayurveda Presents Clinical Research

The second session, focused on comprehensive clinical case discussions, was chaired by Professor Dr. Gopal C. Nanda and Professor Pulak Mukherjee. Research presentations were made on three diseases:

On the diagnosis of COPD, presentations were delivered by Professor Dr. Meenakshi Dhar, Professor and Head of the Department of Geriatrics at AIIMS Rishikesh, and DCB Dhanraj, Dean of Postgraduate Education at the Department of Kaya Chikitsa, Patanjali Ayurveda College.

On the diagnosis of fistula (Bhagandara), Professor P. Hemanta Kumar from the National Institute of Ayurveda, Deemed University, Jaipur, and Professor Sachin Gupta from the Surgery Department at Patanjali Ayurveda College presented their findings.

On disease prevention methods, research was shared by Dr. Raman Santra and Dr. Dheeraj Kumar Tyagi, Professors in the Department of Swasthavritta and Yoga at Patanjali Ayurveda College, and Dr. Monika Pathania from the Department of Medicine at AIIMS Rishikesh.