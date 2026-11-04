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English NewsBusinessLupin Q2 net profit falls 22.19 pc to Rs 1,155.3 crore

Lupin Q2 net profit falls 22.19 pc to Rs 1,155.3 crore

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI): Homegrown pharma major Lupin on Wednesday posted a 2.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 02:25 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI): Homegrown pharma major Lupin on Wednesday posted a 22.19 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,155.30 crore in the September quarter, dragged down by an exceptional item.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,484.83 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, it said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

Revenue from operations was Rs 7,827.26 crore during the quarter under review, up from Rs 7,047.51 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

Lupin's total expenses also rose to Rs 6,374.46 crore during the quarter from Rs 5,130.54 crore in the same period last year.

During the April-September period in FY27, Lupin's net profit declined 4.95 per cent to Rs 2,572.28 crore from Rs 2,706.29 crore a year earlier, the filing said.

During the six months ended September 30, 2026, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group, settled one of the ongoing antitrust matters for Rs 316.28 crore (USD 35.8 million) without admission of liability or wrongdoing, the drugmaker said in the filing.

The group continues to carry the remaining provision towards future settlements related to similar cases, it added.

Meanwhile, the company's US sales during the September quarter are at Rs 3,020.2 crore, up 9.3 per cent compared to Rs 2,762.4 crore a year earlier, the company said.

Lupin continues to be the third-largest pharmaceutical player in both the US generic market and US total market by prescriptions as per IQVIA Quarter September 2026, the release noted.

India sales for Q2 FY27 were Rs 2,383.6 crore, up 14.7 per cent compared to Rs 2,077.7 crore in Q2 FY26, accounting for 31 per cent of Lupin's global sales, the release added.

Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said, "We delivered a strong first half of FY27, underpinned by solid growth across key markets and sustained profitability. While we remain mindful of near-term challenges, we are confident in our long-term growth prospects, supported by the strength of our portfolio, continued investments in R&D and commercial capabilities, and our unwavering focus on disciplined execution." PTI TRB APL

APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Nov 2026 02:30 AM (IST)
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