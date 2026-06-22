Will Your LPG Connection Be Cut Off From June 30? Here's What You Need To Do

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government mandates switching from LPG to PNG by June 30.

Dual LPG-PNG connections prohibited, risking service disconnection.

Over 10 lakh connections gasified, urging citizens to apply.

The 90-day window given to households for switching from LPG to PNG connections is coming to an end on June 30. The rule was introduced by the government after the Middle East conflict triggered an LPG supply crunch in the country, prompting authorities to clamp down on black marketing and ensure adequate supply for those who need it most.

Households that have access to piped gas infrastructure but continue to rely on LPG cylinders could now face disconnection if they fail to act before the deadline.

What Is The New Rule On Dual LPG And PNG Connections?

In March 2026, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026, barring households from holding both an LPG and a PNG connection at the same time. LPG customers were given a 90-day period, starting March 2026, to switch to PNG wherever pipeline infrastructure was available. This deadline is now closing in.

The move aims to cut India's energy import bills, reduce dependence on imported LPG, and push households towards cleaner, domestically piped fuel.

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If PNG infrastructure exists in an area and a household has been notified about the deadline but hasn't switched, its LPG supply can be cut off. Those who already hold a PNG connection but still use LPG cylinders will need to surrender the latter, as dual connections are no longer allowed. However, if PNG hasn't reached an area yet, the existing LPG connection stays unaffected until piped gas becomes available there.

Oil companies have backed the move. HPCL has been encouraging customers to adopt piped gas for its convenience and reliability, while Indian Oil has called PNG a cleaner, safer and more environmentally friendly cooking option.

What Should You Do Before The June 30 Deadline?

As per ministry data, around one lakh households nationwide have already switched to PNG. Since March 2026, 10.02 lakh PNG connections have been gasified, with infrastructure ready for another 3.22 lakh, taking the total to 13.24 lakh. Nearly 9.94 lakh customers have registered for new connections.

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Maharashtra's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal urged residents to act fast, saying, "I appeal to those who have not yet availed of piped gas despite the service being available in their area, to start applying before June 30."

Here's what you need to do:

Check PNG availability in your area

Contact your gas company to begin the switch

Submit ID and address proof for the application

Apply for PNG and start surrendering your LPG connection

Update your registered mobile number for delivery verification

With the deadline just days away, households are advised not to wait till the last moment. Acting early can help avoid last-minute disruptions in cooking gas supply and ensure a smoother transition to piped gas.

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