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HomeBusinessLPG Rates Today: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Prices Remain Steady Despite Oil Shock

LPG Rates Today: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Prices Remain Steady Despite Oil Shock

Domestic LPG cylinder prices have remained unchanged across major Indian cities despite sharp increases in petrol, diesel and CNG rates amid the ongoing global oil crisis.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 25 May 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Domestic LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged in major cities.
  • Commercial LPG prices stay elevated, impacting businesses significantly.
  • Government aims to limit household inflation amid oil volatility.

Even as petrol, diesel and CNG prices have surged sharply amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and global crude oil volatility, domestic LPG cylinder prices have remained unchanged across major Indian cities.

For millions of households, the decision has provided some temporary relief at a time when transportation and fuel costs are already climbing.

According to the latest rates issued by oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Monday, May 25, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder continues to remain stable in key cities despite growing pressure on global energy markets.

Domestic LPG Prices Remain Unchanged

The price of a domestic LPG cylinder currently stands at:

Delhi: Rs 913
Mumbai: Rs 912.50
Kolkata: Rs 939
Chennai: Rs 928.50

The decision to keep cooking gas prices unchanged comes despite heightened volatility in international crude oil and LPG markets linked to tensions in West Asia.

Global energy prices have remained under pressure due to concerns around disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil and gas shipping routes.

Commercial LPG Still Remains Expensive

While households have been spared another immediate increase, commercial LPG prices continue to remain elevated.

The price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders had risen by more than Rs 900 last month and has largely remained stable since then.

Current commercial LPG cylinder prices in major cities are:

Delhi: Rs 3,071.50
Mumbai: Rs 3,024.00
Kolkata: Rs 3,202.00
Chennai: Rs 3,237.00

The higher commercial LPG rates continue to impact restaurants, food businesses and small commercial establishments that rely heavily on bulk cooking gas supplies.

Also Read : Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Fourth Time In 10 Days; Delhi Prices Jump Sharply

City-Wise LPG Rates Across India

Apart from metros, LPG rates continue to vary across cities because of transportation costs, local taxes and distribution expenses.

Domestic LPG Cylinder Prices (14.2 Kg)

Gurgaon: Rs 921.50
Noida: Rs 910.50
Bangalore: Rs 915.50
Bhubaneswar: Rs 939.00
Chandigarh: Rs 922.50
Hyderabad: Rs 965.00
Jaipur: Rs 916.50
Lucknow: Rs 950.50
Patna: Rs 1,002.50
Thiruvananthapuram: Rs 922.00

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices (19 Kg)

Gurgaon: Rs 3,088.00
Noida: Rs 3,071.50
Bangalore: Rs 3,152.00
Bhubaneswar: Rs 3,238.00
Chandigarh: Rs 3,092.50
Hyderabad: Rs 3,315.00
Jaipur: Rs 3,099.00
Lucknow: Rs 3,194.00
Patna: Rs 3,346.50
Thiruvananthapuram: Rs 3,106.00

Why LPG Prices Matter So Much

Domestic LPG prices directly affect household monthly budgets, making them politically and economically sensitive.

Cooking gas prices are revised every month by oil marketing companies based on several factors including global crude oil prices, LPG benchmark rates, freight costs, currency fluctuations and government subsidy policies.

At a time when global energy markets remain volatile, the government’s decision to avoid another increase in domestic LPG prices is likely aimed at limiting pressure on household inflation.

Also Read : Oil Stocks Rally: HPCL, IOC, BPCL Jump After Fresh Petrol, Diesel Price Hike

Oil Companies Continue To Face Pressure

Reports suggest that state-run oil retailers including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum are continuing to absorb part of the losses on domestic LPG sales.

The companies are already under financial stress after recent increases in crude oil prices linked to the West Asia conflict. Despite those increases, OMCs continue to face mounting under-recoveries as global energy prices remain elevated.

For now, households continue to receive some relief as domestic cooking gas prices remain frozen despite uncertainty in global energy markets.

However, with crude oil prices still volatile and geopolitical tensions continuing, the future direction of LPG prices is likely to remain closely watched in the coming months.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have domestic LPG cylinder prices remained unchanged?

Domestic LPG cylinder prices have been kept stable by oil marketing companies, providing relief to households amidst rising fuel costs.

Are commercial LPG prices also stable?

No, commercial LPG prices remain elevated. They had risen significantly last month and have largely stayed at those higher levels.

What is the current price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi?

The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 913.

What factors influence monthly LPG price revisions?

LPG prices are revised based on global crude oil prices, benchmark rates, freight costs, currency fluctuations, and government subsidy policies.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
LPG Fuel Prices Today LPG Prices DELHI Oil Price Today Lpg Price Today Cooking Gas Prices Today
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