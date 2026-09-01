LPG Price Hike: Household Users Need Not Worry As Rates Hold Steady

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by OMCs from September 1.

Businesses face higher fuel costs; domestic LPG rates unchanged.

Price hikes follow two previous commercial cylinder reductions.

Government boosts domestic LPG production to reduce import reliance.

Businesses across India will have to shell out more for cooking gas from September 1 after Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) raised the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders. The latest revision has pushed prices higher across major cities, while households have been spared from an increase in domestic cooking gas rates.

The commercial LPG price revision, effective from Tuesday, September 1, comes after consumers received some relief through consecutive price reductions in July and August. Restaurants, hotels, caterers and other establishments that depend heavily on commercial cylinders are likely to feel the immediate impact of the latest increase.

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Rise Across Major Cities

The extent of the increase varies depending on the city. A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in New Delhi now costs Rs 2,747.50 after becoming Rs 9.50 more expensive.

Mumbai has also recorded an increase of Rs 9.50, taking the cylinder price to Rs 2,701. Kolkata consumers will pay Rs 2,884 following an Rs 11.50 increase, while the rate in Chennai has climbed Rs 10.50 to Rs 2,916.50.

Among the cities listed, Patna has the highest commercial LPG rate at Rs 3,029 following an Rs 11 increase. Hyderabad's price has reached Rs 2,996, while businesses in Bhubaneswar will now pay Rs 2,919.

Here are the revised commercial LPG prices:

City 19-kg Commercial LPG Price Increase New Delhi Rs 2,747.50 Rs 9.50 Kolkata Rs 2,884.00 Rs 11.50 Mumbai Rs 2,701.00 Rs 9.50 Chennai Rs 2,916.50 Rs 10.50 Gurgaon Rs 2,764.50 Rs 9.50 Noida Rs 2,747.50 Rs 9.50 Bangalore Rs 2,831.00 Rs 10.00 Bhubaneswar Rs 2,919.00 Rs 11.00 Chandigarh Rs 2,769.50 Rs 9.50 Hyderabad Rs 2,996.00 Rs 11.00 Jaipur Rs 2,776.00 Rs 10.50 Lucknow Rs 2,870.00 Rs 9.50 Patna Rs 3,029.00 Rs 11.00 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 2,784.00 Rs 10.00

Domestic LPG Cylinder Price Unchanged

Household consumers, however, will not face a fresh increase this month. The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder continues to remain unchanged at Rs 942.

The last revision in the domestic cylinder rate came in June, when the price was increased by Rs 29. That followed another hike of Rs 60 in March.

Petrol and diesel prices have also remained unchanged in the latest revision.

The decision to raise commercial cylinder rates after two successive reductions highlights the continuing volatility in LPG pricing. Commercial cylinders have witnessed multiple price revisions over recent months, making fuel expenses an important cost consideration for businesses in the hospitality and food services sectors.

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Government Moves To Strengthen Domestic LPG Supply

The September price revision also comes shortly after the Centre took steps aimed at strengthening India's domestic LPG production capacity.

On August 13, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas fixed maximum LPG production levels for 21 refineries and upstream companies. Their combined production potential has been pegged at 63,810 tonnes per day.

The targeted capacity is more than twice the country's domestic LPG output recorded during the financial year that ended on March 31.

The government's push to increase domestic production comes amid concerns over India's dependence on imported cooking gas, particularly supplies originating from the Middle East. Recent developments in West Asia have renewed attention on energy security and the need for a stronger domestic supply buffer.

Restaurants And Hotels Face Higher Fuel Costs

While the increase ranges from Rs 9.50 to Rs 11.50 across the cities listed, commercial users purchasing cylinders regularly could see the additional expense accumulate over time.

Restaurants, hotels, catering businesses and other establishments using LPG for large-scale cooking are among those most directly exposed to changes in commercial cylinder rates.

Domestic consumers have avoided an additional burden for now, with the 14.2-kg cylinder holding at Rs 942. Commercial users, however, begin September with higher LPG costs following the latest revision by OMCs.