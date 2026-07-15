No LPG Connection? You Can Now Buy A New 10-Kg Cylinder On Instamart

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Instamart, HPCL launch on-demand LPG cylinder delivery in Bengaluru.

Customers can purchase cylinders without existing domestic connection.

HP Navya, 5kg cylinders delivered by trained HPCL personnel.

Buying an LPG cylinder without an existing domestic gas connection is set to become easier for customers in Bengaluru, with Instamart partnering with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to launch on-demand cylinder delivery through its quick commerce platform.

The service, which the companies claim is India's first on-demand LPG cylinder delivery facility on a quick commerce platform, will initially be available in Bengaluru. Customers will be able to order HPCL's newly launched 10-kg HP Navya composite LPG cylinder as well as a 5-kg metal LPG cylinder directly through Instamart.

The partnership also marks the debut of HP Navya on the quick commerce platform, according to an official release issued by the companies.

No Existing LPG Connection Needed For First Purchase

One of the key features of the new service is that customers do not need an existing domestic LPG connection to purchase a cylinder.

A first-time purchase through Instamart will be fulfilled as a new cylinder purchase. For subsequent orders, customers can request a refill by returning their empty HPCL cylinder at the time of delivery.

This opens the service to a wider group of users, including students, working professionals, tenants and smaller households who may not already have a conventional domestic LPG connection.

First-time customers will, however, need to complete identity verification. Proof-of-delivery documentation has also been included in the process, the official release said.

What Is HP Navya, The New 10-Kg LPG Cylinder?

At the centre of the launch is HPCL's new HP Navya, a 10-kg composite LPG cylinder designed as a lighter alternative to conventional cylinders.

According to the company, the cylinder is lighter and corrosion-resistant and comes with enhanced safety features. Its translucent body allows users to visually monitor the level of gas remaining inside.

The compact cylinder has been designed for apartments, small families, students and working professionals. It can also be used as a secondary LPG cylinder by households looking for an additional cooking gas option.

The 5-kg metal LPG cylinder will also be available for customers to order through the platform.

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How To Order An LPG Cylinder On Instamart

The ordering process will work in much the same way as purchasing other products on the quick commerce platform.

Customers can log on to Instamart, select either the 10-kg HP Navya composite cylinder or the 5-kg metal LPG cylinder, add it to their cart and place the order.

However, LPG deliveries will not be handled like regular grocery orders.

Orders will be fulfilled through HPCL's authorised distributor network and delivered by trained personnel of the distributor under applicable safety and regulatory protocols.

'Extending Convenience To An Essential Household Service'

Commenting on the partnership, Amitesh Jha, CEO, Instamart, said the quick commerce platform had expanded beyond grocery delivery into a wider range of everyday consumption needs.

"Instamart has expanded its consumption use cases well beyond groceries to become part of everyday life. With HPCL, we're extending that convenience to an essential household service, bringing LPG onto Instamart while maintaining the safety and reliability standards consumers expect," Jha said.

The launch marks Instamart's entry into what the company describes as a "high-trust" category. The platform currently delivers more than 50,000 stock-keeping units, or SKUs, to consumers.

HPCL Looks To A New Digital Channel For LPG

For HPCL, the partnership brings its existing LPG distribution network to a quick commerce platform.

Shri Amit Garg, Director-Marketing, HPCL, said changing customer requirements were driving the oil company to explore new ways of improving LPG accessibility and convenience.

"Customer needs are evolving, and HPCL is committed to provide innovative solutions to meet them. We are making LPG more accessible and convenient for Naya Bharat with focus on safety, trust and reliability that customers associate HP Gas with. Through the Instamart platform, we will be able to reach customers through a fast, convenient and digitally enabled platform," Garg said.

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Bengaluru First, More Cities Could Follow

For now, the on-demand LPG cylinder delivery service is being launched in Bengaluru.

The service brings together Instamart's digital ordering platform and HPCL's authorised distributor network, with the latter responsible for fulfilling and delivering cylinder orders through trained personnel.

There are plans to expand the service to other cities in the future.