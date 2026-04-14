LPG Cylinder Price Today: Delhi Rs 913, Mumbai Rs 912.5; Check City-Wise Rates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Domestic LPG cylinder prices are stable across India.

LPG supply remains steady despite global energy volatility.

Government cracks down on LPG hoarding and black marketing.

LPG Price City Wise India: Domestic LPG cylinder prices remained unchanged across India on Tuesday, April 14, offering relief to households amid broader concerns over rising energy costs globally.

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), opted to maintain the status quo on prices, even as volatility in global crude markets continues to influence the broader energy landscape.

According to data sourced from IANS, LPG delivery operations also remained uninterrupted across the country, signalling supply stability despite heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

LPG Prices Hold Steady Across Cities

The price of a standard 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder continues to vary across cities, reflecting local taxes and distribution costs. In Delhi, the price stands at Rs 913, while Mumbai consumers are paying around Rs 912.5 per cylinder. In Kolkata, the price is higher at Rs 939, and in Chennai, it is Rs 928.5.

Other cities also show a wide range of pricing. In Bengaluru, a domestic cylinder costs Rs 915.5, while in Raipur it is priced significantly higher at Rs 984. Shillong consumers are paying around Rs 980, and in Shimla, the price is Rs 958.5. In Ranchi, domestic LPG is available at approximately Rs 970.5.

Commercial LPG cylinder prices also remain elevated, with a 19 kg cylinder priced at Rs 2,078.5 in Delhi and Rs 2,031 in Mumbai. Kolkata and Chennai continue to see higher commercial rates at Rs 2,208.5 and Rs 2,246.5, respectively.

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Supply Remains Stable Despite Global Uncertainty

Even as global energy markets remain volatile, domestic LPG supply in India appears steady. Government data indicates that more than 51.5 lakh domestic LPG cylinders were delivered on April 10 alone, reflecting strong distribution capacity and demand fulfilment.

Authorities have emphasised that deliveries are continuing normally across regions, ensuring that households are not impacted by supply disruptions.

Crackdown On Hoarding And Black Marketing Intensifies

To maintain supply discipline and prevent artificial shortages, the government has stepped up enforcement against hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders.

On April 10, raids were conducted at over 3,400 locations nationwide. As part of this crackdown, 214 LPG dealerships were fined, and 55 dealerships were suspended following inspections by oil marketing companies.

These measures are aimed at ensuring fair distribution and preventing misuse of subsidised domestic LPG cylinders, particularly in commercial segments.

Price Trends: A Recent Hike Still In Play

While prices remain unchanged currently, consumers are still absorbing the impact of the last revision in March 2026, when domestic LPG cylinder prices were increased by Rs 60.

Despite this hike, the government continues to offer targeted relief through the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries receive a subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2 kg cylinder directly in their bank accounts, helping cushion the impact of rising fuel costs.

Global Energy Context Adds Pressure

The decision to hold LPG prices steady comes against the backdrop of significant volatility in global energy markets. Crude oil prices have seen sharp fluctuations in recent weeks due to geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route.

Any sustained increase in crude oil prices typically raises input costs for oil marketing companies, which may eventually translate into higher LPG prices if pressures persist.

However, for now, OMCs appear to be absorbing some of the cost pressures, prioritising price stability for consumers.

Comparison With Neighbouring Markets

While India has maintained stable LPG prices, neighbouring Pakistan has witnessed a sharp increase in cylinder rates.

An 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder in Pakistan is currently priced at PKR 3,588.59, marking a steep rise of PKR 924 compared to March. Commercial LPG cylinders (45.4 kg) are priced at PKR 13,806.95.

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What Should Consumers Expect?

For now, the unchanged LPG prices offer short-term relief to households already dealing with inflationary pressures in other essential categories.

However, future price movements will largely depend on global crude oil trends, currency movements and domestic policy decisions.