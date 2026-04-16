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HomeBusinessPaying Rs 2,000 For LPG Cylinder? Here’s How You Can Get It For Rs 649

Paying Rs 2,000 For LPG Cylinder? Here’s How You Can Get It For Rs 649

Big Relief On Kitchen Budget: Get LPG Cylinder At Rs 649 Instead Of Rs 2,000; Everything About The New Composite Cylinder Scheme

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Small cylinders require minimal documentation, no booking.

As concerns around fuel availability and pricing resurface amid global tensions, including the ongoing West Asia developments, a parallel issue has been unfolding on the ground in India: the rise of black marketing in LPG cylinders. 

In several urban clusters, especially in cities such as Delhi-NCR, reports suggest that cooking gas is being sold at sharply inflated rates in the informal market.

Against this backdrop, the availability of small 5 kg LPG cylinders through official channels is emerging as a practical solution for many consumers, particularly migrants, tenants and students who may not have access to a regular LPG connection.

Black Market Surge Pushes Prices Higher

Despite no major disruption in LPG supply to registered users, reports indicate that LPG is being sold in the black market at rates as high as Rs 300-400 per kilogram. This has pushed the cost of a small cylinder to nearly Rs 2,000 in some cases, making it unaffordable for many.

This surge is largely attributed to access gaps rather than supply shortages, as individuals without formal connections often turn to informal networks to meet their daily cooking needs.

Also Read : Why The US Has Ended Russian, Iranian Oil Waiver, And How It Affects India

Government Push For Small Cylinders

To address this issue and reduce dependence on unauthorised channels, oil marketing companies have expanded access to 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders. These are available without the need for a traditional LPG connection or extensive documentation.

These cylinders, sold under brands such as Indane Chotu, Bharat Gas Mini and HP Appu, are designed to offer flexibility and ease of access, reported News18.

The official price of a 5 kg cylinder currently stands at around Rs 649, following a Rs 51 increase in April 2026. Prior to this revision, the cylinder was available for approximately Rs 600.

No Booking, No Waiting Period

One of the key advantages of the 5 kg LPG cylinder is the absence of procedural hurdles.

Unlike regular LPG connections, there is no requirement to book the cylinder in advance. Consumers can directly visit authorised distributors, petrol pumps or retail outlets and purchase the cylinder over the counter.

Additionally, there is no waiting period of 25-45 days for refills. Users can refill the cylinder as frequently as required, making it a convenient option for short-term or flexible usage.

Minimal Documentation Required

The purchase process has been simplified to improve accessibility.

Consumers only need to provide a valid photo identity proof, such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, PAN card, driving licence or any government-issued ID. There is no requirement for address proof or Aadhaar linkage for these cylinders.

Importantly, there is no mandatory security deposit required at the time of purchase, and registration can be completed instantly at the point of sale.

Also Read : IRCTC Ticket Failed But Money Deducted? Don’t Panic, Here’s What To Do

Where To Buy And Refill

These cylinders are widely available across multiple distribution points, including authorised LPG distributors, petrol pumps and select grocery outlets.

For Bharat Gas Mini cylinders, consumers can visit the nearest distributor or point of sale, present a photo ID and complete the purchase. Online booking options are also available through the official Bharat Gas website or the Hello BPCL mobile application.

Indane’s 5 kg cylinder, popularly known as Indane Chotu, can be purchased from authorised distributors, petrol pumps or retail outlets after a simple ID-based registration.

Similarly, HP Gas offers its 5 kg cylinder, HP Appu, through its distributor network, where customers can buy or refill cylinders by presenting a valid photo ID.

Who Benefits The Most?

The 5 kg LPG cylinder is particularly suited for individuals with temporary or flexible housing arrangements.

Migrants, students, tenants and small households are among the primary beneficiaries, as they often face challenges in obtaining a standard LPG connection due to documentation or residency requirements.

The flexibility to purchase and refill cylinders without long-term commitments makes this option highly practical for such users.

A Step Towards Curbing Black Marketing

The expansion of small LPG cylinder availability is also seen as a targeted move to reduce black market dependence.

By ensuring easy access at regulated prices, authorities aim to discourage informal trade and bring more consumers into the formal distribution system.

While LPG supply for registered users remains stable, the increased availability of 5 kg cylinders is expected to address demand gaps in urban and semi-urban areas.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I buy or refill a 5 kg LPG cylinder?

You can buy and refill these cylinders at authorized LPG distributors, petrol pumps, and select grocery outlets, with some brands also offering online booking.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
LPG LPG Cylinder Price Today 5 Kg Lpg Cylinder Get Gas Cylinder For Rs 649
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