Kotak Education Foundation Unveils Kotak Junior Scholarship “Future Ka Golden Ticket” offering 1,000 Scholarships for Class 10+ Students in Mumbai

Empowering bright young minds with ₹73,500 in financial aid, mentorship and holistic support for economically disadvantaged sections 11th May, 2026: For thousands of high-potential students from low-income families, the transition after Class 10 is often where education comes to a halt. This is not due to lack of talent, but lack of financial and academic support.

What if we told you, your ticket to a brighter, bolder future is just one application away? This is your opportunity. Your moment. Your Future ka Golden Ticket.

Say hello to the Kotak Junior Scholarship your “Future Ka Golden Ticket”, a CSR initiative of Kotak Mahindra Bank, implemented by Kotak Education Foundation (KEF). Designed to empower 1,000 high-achieving students from economically disadvantaged communities across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the programme focuses on supporting students at a critical academic juncture.

The Kotak Junior Scholarship acts as a bridge through one of the most vulnerable stages in a student’s education journey—Grades 11 and 12.

The scholarship goes beyond financial aid to offer structured academic, personal and career readiness support, thus helping young talent continue their education, build confidence and move towards a brighter future. The scholarship provides financial assistance of ₹73,500 over a period of 21 months, covering both Class 11 and Class 12. In addition to monetary support, the programme offers a robust support system designed to enable education continuity and holistic development.

Over the past 19+ years, KEF’s scholarship initiatives have positively impacted the lives of more than 7909 scholars, with over 1469 funded scholars having successfully graduated as accomplished alumni.

KEF’s long-term experience shows that sustained support at key education milestones significantly improves retention and post-school outcomes for students from low-income backgrounds.

“At Kotak Education Foundation, we believe every student should have the chance to dream big and the support to achieve even bigger. Kotak Junior Scholarship is a promise to walk alongside young changemakers on their journey. Beyond financial support, the programme equips students with essential life skills, mentorship, and guidance to help them navigate their journeys with confidence,” says Ms. Arati Kaulgud, Executive Committee Member and Scholarship Program Head at Kotak Education Foundation.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Ridhi Bhatia, Sr Vice President – Group CSR, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “We at Kotak firmly believe education is the foundation of strong communities. The Kotak Junior Scholarship supports students at the Class 10–11 transition, a stage where many capable students are forced to pause their education due to financial pressure. By stepping in at this critical moment, we are strengthening continuity in education and nurturing the next generation of professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders, which is central to our approach to inclusive growth The Kotak Junior Scholarship programme supports students from SSC, CBSE, and ICSE boards and includes: • ₹3,500 per month during Class 11 and 12 (₹73,500 total over 21 months) • One-on-one mentorship and academic assistance • Career guidance and entrance exam preparation support • Exposure visits for academic and career orientation • Regular home visits to engage families and strengthen support systems Eligibility Criteria: • Scored 85% or more in SSC/CBSE/ICSE Class 10 board examinations • Secured admission into Class 11 at a college within Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) • Annual family income of less than ₹3,20,000 • Resident of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) Kotak Education Foundation is the primary implementing agency for the education-focused CSR initiatives of the Kotak Mahindra Group. Kotak Karma serves as the overarching Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) identity of the Group.

Kotak Education Foundation It has been a rewarding nineteen years since we embarked on our mission to equip economically disadvantaged children and youth with education and foundational skills, galvanizing them towards a better future. Our ‘Inch Wide Mile Deep’ approach, home-grown projects focused on quality education for the low-income segment have been instrumental in shaping the success of our projects across India. KEF’s approach is primarily three-pronged – a) holistic interventions with children and educators in school, b) equitable scholarships for higher studies, and c) vocational education and skills training for livelihood.

Strengthening school leadership and building teacher capacity, creating digital-first learning environments, equipping middle school students with confidence in communicative English, and enabling educators to deliver Foundational Literacy and Numeracy are among the key interventions led by Kotak Education Foundation (KEF) across Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, GOA and Gujarat.

Expanding access to opportunity, Kotak Education Foundation (KEF) has built a robust scholarship ecosystem designed to support students at critical stages of their educational journey. The Kotak Kanya Scholarship, launched in 2021, empowers meritorious girl students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds across India to pursue professional higher education, offering sustained financial support along with academic guidance and holistic development opportunities.

The Kotak Junior Scholarship supports high-potential students from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as they transition into Grades 11 and 12, ensuring continuity in education through financial aid, mentorship, and academic support. At the higher education level, the Kotak Graduate Scholarship enables deserving students to pursue undergraduate studies, equipping them with the resources and guidance needed to successfully navigate college and career pathways.

KEF’s vocational education programme focuses on skilling unemployed youth from economically weaker sections, equipping them with IT skills, spoken English, life skills, and personality development. With a strong placement focus, the programme ensures that eligible participants are prepared to enter and succeed in professional environments with confidence.

Today, KEF stands at a pivotal moment in its journey. Building on its deep on-ground experience, the organisation is now expanding both the depth and breadth of its interventions. Its approach is evolving from a ‘school-as-a-unit’ model to a larger vision of district- and state-level education transformation. Through this shift, KEF aims to drive systemic reform and enable long-term, sustainable impact at scale.

For more information, please visit: www.kotakeducationfoundation.org (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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