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English NewsBusinessKospi Tumbles 6.7%: Why Seoul Stocks Sank On AI Worries And US Inflation Data

Kospi Tumbles 6.7%: Why Seoul Stocks Sank On AI Worries And US Inflation Data

US stocks closed lower overnight as investors questioned whether the heavy spending on AI could be sustained, and as September consumer price data added to the unease.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kospi plunged over 6% as tech shares sold off.
  • US inflation, AI spending doubts triggered market decline.
  • Samsung, SK Hynix led steep losses; won also weakened.

South Korean investors woke up on Thursday to a Wall Street session that had ended in the red, and Seoul's market soon followed. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) fell sharply as a sell-off in major technology shares gathered pace, with doubts over the artificial intelligence (AI) trade and a fresh reading on US inflation weighing on sentiment, IANS reported.

By 11:20 AM, the Kospi had shed 404.21 points, or 6.73 per cent, to stand at 5,604.6, according to Yonhap news agency.

Kospi Trading Suspended for Five Minutes After Over 5% Drop

The slide was steep enough early in the session to prompt an intervention. After the index dropped more than 5 per cent in early trade, the country's bourse operator suspended trading temporarily for five minutes, Yonhap reported.

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US CPI Up 0.6% in September, AI Spending Doubts Hit Wall Street

The trigger came from the other side of the Pacific. US stocks closed lower overnight as investors questioned whether the heavy spending on AI could be sustained, and as September consumer price data added to the unease, according to the report.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September rose 0.6 per cent from a month earlier, the fastest pace since April, official data released on Wednesday (US time) showed.

SK hynix Falls 9.87%, Samsung Electronics 7.87%

Tech heavyweights bore the brunt in Seoul. Samsung Electronics tumbled 7.87 per cent, while SK hynix fell 9.87 per cent, the steepest drop among the large-cap names cited.

The weakness was not confined to chipmakers. Most of the market's top-capitalised stocks traded lower. Hyundai Motor, the industry leader in autos, fell 5.1 per cent, Hanwha Aerospace dipped 1.54 per cent and KB Financial slid 1.13 per cent.

There were few bright spots. Biotech firm Celltrion was among the rare gainers, rising 3.13 per cent.

The Korean currency also softened. The won was trading at 1,350 to the US dollar at 11:20 am, down 7.7 won from the previous session's close.

Also Read : Delhi Traders Seek No-Protest Rule Until Diwali, Cite Festive Business Concerns

BOK Data: Household Loans Rise Just 0.6 Trillion Won in September

Separately, data from the Bank of Korea (BOK) released on Thursday showed that household borrowing from banks grew at its slowest pace in seven months in September. Tighter lending rules and higher interest rates were cited as factors behind the slowdown, according to the report.

Outstanding household loans from banks stood at 1,198.9 trillion won (about US$895.5 billion) last month, an increase of just 0.6 trillion won from August. That compares with a 3.5 trillion won rise in the previous month, and is the smallest monthly gain since March, when such loans rose by 0.5 trillion won.

Mortgage loans rose by 2.9 trillion won on the month to 955.5 trillion won, while other household loans fell by 2.3 trillion won to 242.6 trillion won, the central bank data showed.

Input By : IANS

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors contributed to the sharp fall of South Korea's Kospi index?

The Kospi fell sharply due to doubts over the artificial intelligence (AI) trade and a fresh reading on US inflation. This followed a negative Wall Street session.

Why was trading on the Kospi temporarily suspended?

Trading on the Kospi was suspended for five minutes after the index dropped more than 5 per cent in early trade. This intervention was enacted by the country's bourse operator.

How were major South Korean tech companies affected by the market downturn?

Major tech companies bore the brunt, with Samsung Electronics tumbling 7.87 per cent and SK hynix falling 9.87 per cent. Most top-capitalized stocks traded lower.

What was the trend for South Korean household loans in September?

Household borrowing from banks grew at its slowest pace in seven months during September. Loans increased by only 0.6 trillion won, due to tighter lending rules and higher interest rates.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
US Inflation KOSPI KOSPI Crash Why Did Kospi Crash Kospi Crash Explained Seoul Stocks
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