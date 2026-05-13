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HomeBusinessKerala Fuel Pumps Cap Diesel, Petrol Sales Amid Supply Management Measures

Kerala Fuel Pumps Cap Diesel, Petrol Sales Amid Supply Management Measures

Daily fuel sales vary significantly across the state. Urban fuel stations reportedly sell up to 10,000 litres of diesel per day, while smaller outlets handle much lower volumes.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 13 May 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kerala fuel stations limit sales amid supply management efforts.
  • Oil companies supply fuel stations on short-term demand cycles.
  • Distributors deny nationwide shortage, cite logistical delays.

Fuel outlets across Kerala have reportedly begun restricting bulk fuel sales, limiting diesel purchases to a maximum of 200 litres and capping petrol purchases at around Rs 5,000 per person, according to reports cited by Mathrubhumi.com.

The measures have been introduced as part of supply management efforts aimed at maintaining steady fuel availability at retail outlets and preventing sudden stock depletion during periods of increased demand.

Fuel Supplies Being Managed Via Short-Term Cycles

According to Mathrubhumi.com, oil marketing companies are currently supplying fuel stations based on short-term demand cycles instead of longer replenishment windows.

Petrol pumps are reportedly receiving fuel stocks sufficient for only a few days at a time, leading operators to adopt temporary restrictions on bulk sales.

The report also stated that the introduction of advance payment requirements, along with the withdrawal of credit-based supply systems, has added to operational pressures at fuel stations.

Retail Dependent On Regular Tanker Deliveries

Kerala has around 2,500 petrol pumps, many of which rely on regular tanker deliveries ranging between 12,000 and 24,000 litres, according to Mathrubhumi.com.

Daily fuel sales vary significantly across the state. Urban fuel stations reportedly sell up to 10,000 litres of diesel per day, while smaller outlets handle much lower volumes.

Operators said the temporary restrictions were introduced to prevent abrupt stock depletion during high-demand periods.

Distributors Rule Out Nationwide Fuel Shortage

Fuel distributors clarified that there is no formal nationwide shortage affecting supply to petrol pumps. However, they warned that logistical delays could result in temporary localised disruptions, Mathrubhumi.com reported.

Representatives of the Kerala State Petroleum Traders Association said the purchase limits are intended to ensure uninterrupted availability at retail outlets rather than signal fuel scarcity.

Energy Reserves Remain Adequate: Govt

The central government has maintained that India currently holds adequate energy reserves, including nearly two months of crude oil and natural gas stocks, along with around one-and-a-half months of LPG supply, according to the report.

At the same time, oil marketing companies are reportedly facing financial pressure due to elevated global crude oil prices, with estimated daily losses running into thousands of crores, Mathrubhumi.com said.

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Officials reiterated that the situation should not be viewed as a fuel shortage. However, temporary restrictions are expected to affect bulk buyers and logistics operators more significantly than regular consumers, as authorities attempt to stabilise distribution and prevent stock imbalances at local fuel stations.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are fuel outlets in Kerala restricting bulk fuel sales?

Restrictions are in place for supply management to ensure steady availability and prevent stock depletion during high demand periods.

What are the new purchase limits for petrol and diesel in Kerala?

Diesel purchases are limited to a maximum of 200 litres, and petrol purchases are capped at around Rs 5,000 per person.

Are there plans for a nationwide fuel shortage?

Fuel distributors have ruled out a nationwide shortage, but logistical delays might cause temporary localized disruptions.

What is the current status of India's energy reserves?

The government states that India has adequate energy reserves, including nearly two months of crude oil and natural gas stocks.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Fuel Pumps Kerala Fuel Pumps Cap Diesel Kerala Petrol Sales Supply Management Measures
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