Kenya Orders Tata Chemicals Exit As President Ruto Looks For New Investors

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kenya's President ordered Tata Chemicals to exit over insufficient economic benefits.

Company accused of exporting raw soda ash, not local processing.

Mining ministry previously suspended operations over royalty, regulatory issues.

Tata Chemicals, one of India's major chemical companies and part of the Tata Group, has been asked to exit Kenya after President William Ruto accused the company of failing to deliver sufficient economic benefits to the country.

Ruto, during a visit to Kajiado County, where Tata Chemicals Magadi operates, said the government had identified two new investors to take over the company's operations.

The move is aimed at increasing local employment, investment and processing of Kenya's mineral resources.

The president said Tata Chemicals had been exporting soda ash rather than undertaking greater local processing to manufacture glass and chemicals.

"Tata Chemicals Magadi has had a contract for 100 years, and they have done nothing," Ruto said in Swahili, adding that the company had not built a factory in Kajiado.

Tata Chemicals operates at Lake Magadi, around 120 km southwest of Nairobi.

The company extracts trona from the lake and processes it into soda ash, or sodium carbonate, which is widely used in glassmaking, detergents, chemicals, water treatment, textiles and paper.

The Magadi facility is Africa's leading producer of natural soda ash.

Tata Chemicals exports more than 350,000 tonnes of soda ash annually to markets including India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and other African countries.

More than 95 per cent of its production is exported, according to the company.

Kenya is the world's fourth-largest producer of natural soda ash and accounts for around 1 per cent of global production, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Soda ash is an important industrial raw material used in glass, chemicals, batteries and several other products.

Tata Chemicals' 2024 accounts reported around 245,000 tonnes of soda ash sales and turnover of USD 78.7 million.

The company employs approximately 500 people and says its community initiatives around Magadi benefit nearly 30,000 people through programmes covering water, healthcare, education, infrastructure and other areas.

The latest development follows a decision by Kenya's mining ministry five weeks ago directing Tata Chemicals Magadi to suspend operations.

The ministry reportedly cited issues related to royalty payments and other regulatory requirements.

Tata Chemicals said it respects the Kenyan government's decision and remains committed to constructive engagement through the appropriate legal and regulatory channels.

The company added that it had submitted a comprehensive response to the issues raised by the ministry, including details of its compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, and is awaiting further review and direction.

Tata Chemicals acquired the Magadi operation in 2005 from the U.K.-based Brunner Mond Group.

The facility's history dates back to 1911, while a major mining lease with the Kenyan government was signed in 1928.

The potential exit could have implications for Tata Chemicals' overseas operations and its soda ash business, although the final outcome will depend on the ongoing regulatory and legal process between the company and the Kenyan authorities.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.