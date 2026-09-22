JSW Enters Electric Commercial Mobility With AMPSTAR; To Make E-Buses, Trucks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom JSW Greentech launched AMPSTAR, new electric commercial mobility brand.

AMPSTAR offers full-stack solutions, manufacturing 15,000 vehicles annually.

Vehicles are engineered specifically for diverse Indian operating conditions.

JSW Greentech Limited, the commercial electric vehicle arm of JSW Group, on Tuesday launched AMPSTAR, its new electric commercial mobility brand for buses and trucks in India.

The launch marks JSW Group’s entry into the commercial mobility segment. Under the brand, which will carry the endorsement “AMPSTAR: powered by JSW”, the company will design, manufacture and sell electric buses and trucks.

Full-Stack Electric Mobility Offering

AMPSTAR has been developed as a full-stack commercial mobility offering covering the complete customer journey. Along with vehicles, the offering will include charging infrastructure, operating solutions, financing options and after-sales support.

Customers will be able to choose power configurations ranging from 150 kW to 500 kW. The company will also offer multiple ownership and operating models, including outright purchase, leasing and Battery as a Service (BaaS).

15,000 Electric Vehicles A Year

AMPSTAR vehicles will be manufactured at JSW Greentech’s greenfield facility at AURIC in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

Spread across 90 acres, the facility has an annual production capacity of 15,000 electric buses and trucks.

The plant will house India’s first pre-treatment and electro-deposition (PT-ED) process for bus manufacturing, a technology widely used in advanced automotive markets. It will also feature an automated truck-cabin line and an integrated battery ecosystem.

Vehicles Developed For Indian Conditions

JSW Greentech said AMPSTAR vehicles have been engineered in-house for Indian operating conditions.

The company has developed the base logic, software and algorithms for the entire electric drivetrain, allowing it to customise vehicles according to customer requirements.

The vehicles will feature a double cooling battery system and a high-strength monocoque chassis designed specifically for India’s climate and road conditions.

Sajjan Jindal Calls AMPSTAR A ‘Catalyst’

Speaking at the launch, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group, said the company’s decision to enter electric commercial mobility was driven by the objective of reducing dependence on fuel sourced from outside India.

“When we decided to enter electric commercial mobility, I saw it as an act of nation-building - moving India's people and goods on power generated within India, rather than fuel sourced from outside. We cannot control global oil prices. But we can control how much we depend on them. If I had to put our ambition for AMPSTAR in one sentence, it's this: we want AMPSTAR to be a catalyst for changing the way India moves. That's no longer just a business question. It's a question of who we want to be as a country. But for every customer to make bold choice of electric bus & truck, the economics have to make the case - not sentiment. When they do, the impact goes far beyond the vehicle itself: energy security, lower logistics costs & greater global competitiveness for Indian industry, a stronger manufacturing ecosystem built here in India, and cleaner future for the next generation. That's the journey AMPSTAR begins today- mile by mile, disrupting the way India moves.”

‘Designing Around The Complete Customer Journey’

Parth Jindal, JSW Group, said the company had developed AMPSTAR after engaging with customers and stakeholders to understand the barriers to electric vehicle adoption.

“AMPSTAR brings the full strength of JSW into commercial mobility, with one ambition: to change how India moves its people and its goods. We spent months listening to customers and stakeholders, and one thing was clear, real barriers to adoption go well beyond the vehicle itself. That is when we started designing around the complete customer journey and created full stack electric commercial mobility solution. AMPSTAR brings together two powerful ideas: 'Amp,' comes from Ampere – the unit of electric current, representing technology that amplifies performance. 'Star’ represents aspiration, leadership and progress. The brand identity reflects that same ambition - modern, forward-moving, built to stand out. This is our promise: to go the distance with every customer, making the transition to electric simpler, more reliable, and more rewarding.”

Buses From 7 Metres To 18 Metres

Sumit Mittal, CEO, JSW Greentech Limited, said AMPSTAR vehicles are being designed, engineered and manufactured in India.

“AMPSTAR is our vision for electric commercial mobility, and today marks its beginning. We are designing, engineering and building these vehicles in India, from the ground up - our own drivetrain, our own software, using the best of technologies available, and built for Indian roads and operating conditions. Our range is built to cover the full spectrum. On the bus side, our portfolio will span 7 meter to 18 metre buses, serving diverse applications including staff transportation, city, intercity and school mobility. On the truck side, we are starting with the 55-tonne tractor-trailer — one of the most demanding vehicle architectures with plans to expand into tippers and fixed-body dumpers in the months ahead. India deserves world-class buses and trucks on its own roads, and AMPSTAR is how we deliver that.”

‘All In, All Electric’

The AMPSTAR name combines two ideas. “Amp” is derived from ampere, the unit of electric current, and represents the power of technology to amplify performance. “Star” represents aspiration, leadership, excellence and progress.

Together, the brand represents the idea of “Powered Progress”.

The brand’s visual identity has been designed around a modern, technology-focused approach while retaining an emphasis on real-world usability.

Its flowing letterforms represent an integrated ecosystem in which vehicles, energy and intelligence work together. At the centre of the identity is the “Rising Star”, an angular “A” whose upward thrust represents the transition from momentum to progress.

The brand line, “All In, All Electric”, sums up AMPSTAR’s ambition.