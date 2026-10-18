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English NewsBusinessJPL IPO: A Ticket to India's Next Digital Decade, Built on 5G, Broadband and AI

JPL IPO: A Ticket to India's Next Digital Decade, Built on 5G, Broadband and AI

261 million 2G users still to upgrade, home broadband at just 21% penetration and a home-grown AI platform give the Jio Platforms IPO a long runway for growth, research reports show

Written By : ABP Live Business |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 12:23 PM (IST)

Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) is preparing for its ₹30,213 crore initial public offering (IPO), scheduled from October 21 to 23, 2026. Brokerage reports from GEPL Capital, Ventura Securities and SMC Global identify subscriber upgrades, home broadband, artificial intelligence (AI) and international technology sales as key growth opportunities.

With 533.3 million subscribers as of June 2026, Jio is looking to expand beyond traditional mobile connectivity and diversify its revenue streams.

Growth engine 1: 261 Million 2G Users Offer Scope for Growth

GEPL Capital estimates that 261 million users remained on 2G networks as of June 30, 2026, offering Jio an opportunity to attract customers to 4G and 5G services.

GEPL Capital noted: "With 261.0 million users still on 2G networks as of June 30, 2026, the Company has a substantial opportunity to drive subscriber additions through affordable offerings such as the ₹799 JioBharat phone, bundled with digital services."

Jio's average revenue per user (ARPU) increased from ₹181.7 in FY24 to ₹215.6 in Q1FY27. The company plans to improve revenue per subscriber through premium plans, tariff revisions and bundled digital services.

Growth engine 2: Home Broadband Offers Further Potential

Jio had 28.6 million JioFiber and JioAirFiber subscribers in June 2026, including 14 million JioAirFiber connections.

GEPL Capital stated: "Home broadband is another key growth driver, with JioFiber and JioAirFiber positioned to capitalise on India's low fixed broadband penetration of approximately 21% in FY26, which is projected to reach around 46% by FY31."

SMC Global highlighted JioAirFiber's potential to expand connectivity in areas where fibre deployment is difficult or costly.

Growth engine 3: AI and Proprietary Technology Could Diversify Revenue

Jio is also looking to monetise its technology platforms and enterprise services. Ventura Securities noted that "Jio has developed an end-to-end proprietary 5G standalone stack and filed 7,220 patent applications across 4G, 5G, 6G, AI and digital technologies. Its proprietary AI platform, JioBrain, is being deployed across network operations and forms part of its broader technology monetisation strategy."

SMC Global believes the integration of telecommunications, cloud computing and AI could create opportunities beyond connectivity.

Growth engine 4: International Expansion on the Agenda

Jio also plans to offer its proprietary telecom and AI technologies to international operators and businesses. GEPL Capital said these partnerships could generate revenue beyond domestic connectivity services.

SMC Global noted that this approach could help Jio "expand beyond India without replicating its entire domestic infrastructure footprint."

Jio's Growth Levers in Numbers

Metric

Figures

Total customers (June 2026)

533.3 million

5G customers

284.9 million

Users still on 2G networks (industry)

261 million

Fixed broadband subscribers

28.6 million, including 14 million JioAirFiber

Fixed broadband penetration

21% in FY26, projected 46% by FY31

ARPU

₹181.7 in FY24 to ₹215.6 in Q1FY27

Patent applications filed

7,220, including 1,043 granted

India's Digital Consumption Could Support Long-Term Prospects

The growth opportunities identified by the brokerages are linked to the wider expansion of India's digital economy. Rising data consumption, 5G deployment and increasing broadband access are expected to influence demand for connectivity and digital services.

Industry estimates cited by GEPL Capital project India's mobile broadband ARPU to increase from ₹199.5 in FY26 to ₹326.4 by FY31.

Summing up its assessment, GEPL Capital concluded: "Overall, the company's strategy focuses on driving subscriber growth, improving ARPU, increasing digital service penetration and diversifying revenue through enterprise and international technology offerings, which could support sustained revenue growth and long-term profitability."

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Reliance Jio JPL JIO IPO Jio Platforms Limited Jio Platforms IPO 2026

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