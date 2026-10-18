JPL IPO: A Ticket to India's Next Digital Decade, Built on 5G, Broadband and AI

Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) is preparing for its ₹30,213 crore initial public offering (IPO), scheduled from October 21 to 23, 2026. Brokerage reports from GEPL Capital, Ventura Securities and SMC Global identify subscriber upgrades, home broadband, artificial intelligence (AI) and international technology sales as key growth opportunities.

With 533.3 million subscribers as of June 2026, Jio is looking to expand beyond traditional mobile connectivity and diversify its revenue streams.

Growth engine 1: 261 Million 2G Users Offer Scope for Growth

GEPL Capital estimates that 261 million users remained on 2G networks as of June 30, 2026, offering Jio an opportunity to attract customers to 4G and 5G services.

GEPL Capital noted: "With 261.0 million users still on 2G networks as of June 30, 2026, the Company has a substantial opportunity to drive subscriber additions through affordable offerings such as the ₹799 JioBharat phone, bundled with digital services."

Jio's average revenue per user (ARPU) increased from ₹181.7 in FY24 to ₹215.6 in Q1FY27. The company plans to improve revenue per subscriber through premium plans, tariff revisions and bundled digital services.

Growth engine 2: Home Broadband Offers Further Potential

Jio had 28.6 million JioFiber and JioAirFiber subscribers in June 2026, including 14 million JioAirFiber connections.

GEPL Capital stated: "Home broadband is another key growth driver, with JioFiber and JioAirFiber positioned to capitalise on India's low fixed broadband penetration of approximately 21% in FY26, which is projected to reach around 46% by FY31."

SMC Global highlighted JioAirFiber's potential to expand connectivity in areas where fibre deployment is difficult or costly.

Growth engine 3: AI and Proprietary Technology Could Diversify Revenue

Jio is also looking to monetise its technology platforms and enterprise services. Ventura Securities noted that "Jio has developed an end-to-end proprietary 5G standalone stack and filed 7,220 patent applications across 4G, 5G, 6G, AI and digital technologies. Its proprietary AI platform, JioBrain, is being deployed across network operations and forms part of its broader technology monetisation strategy."

SMC Global believes the integration of telecommunications, cloud computing and AI could create opportunities beyond connectivity.

Growth engine 4: International Expansion on the Agenda

Jio also plans to offer its proprietary telecom and AI technologies to international operators and businesses. GEPL Capital said these partnerships could generate revenue beyond domestic connectivity services.

SMC Global noted that this approach could help Jio "expand beyond India without replicating its entire domestic infrastructure footprint."

Jio's Growth Levers in Numbers

Metric Figures Total customers (June 2026) 533.3 million 5G customers 284.9 million Users still on 2G networks (industry) 261 million Fixed broadband subscribers 28.6 million, including 14 million JioAirFiber Fixed broadband penetration 21% in FY26, projected 46% by FY31 ARPU ₹181.7 in FY24 to ₹215.6 in Q1FY27 Patent applications filed 7,220, including 1,043 granted