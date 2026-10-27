Jio Platforms IPO: ₹10.3 Lakh Crore Valuation Sets Stage For October 28 Listing

Jio Platforms is set to make its stock market debut on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, following an initial public offering (IPO) that values the company at ₹10.3 lakh crore. The listing will place the telecom and digital services company among India's most valuable businesses.

The company issued 27 crore new shares at ₹1,119 apiece. At this valuation, Jio Platforms ranks as India's fourth-largest company by market capitalisation, behind Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank.

The IPO also marks the first time an Indian company has launched a public offering at a valuation exceeding ₹10 lakh crore, according to the pre-listing highlights.

Jio Platforms Enters India's Top Corporate Rankings

At its IPO valuation, Jio Platforms follows Reliance Industries, valued at ₹16.2 lakh crore, Bharti Airtel at ₹12.2 lakh crore and HDFC Bank at ₹10.6 lakh crore.

The shares are scheduled to list on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on October 28, establishing a market price for the company.

Potential 20% Listing Premium Could Lift Jio to No. 2

Strong IPO demand and the grey market premium have indicated the possibility of a listing above the allotment price.

If the shares debut at a 20% premium to ₹1,119, they would trade at approximately ₹1,340 apiece. This could take Jio Platforms' market capitalisation beyond ₹12.3 lakh crore, potentially making it India's second-most valuable listed company, behind Reliance Industries.

Reliance Group Could Outvalue Tata and Adani

Based on the IPO valuation, Reliance Industries and Jio Platforms would have a combined market capitalisation exceeding ₹27 lakh crore, placing the Reliance Group, led by Mukesh Ambani, ahead of other major Indian conglomerates.

As of October 27, 2026, the 32 publicly listed Tata Group companies had a combined market capitalisation of approximately ₹25.7 lakh crore, while the 11 listed Adani Group companies were valued at around ₹16.6 lakh crore.

A listing at ₹1,340 per share could bring the Reliance Group's combined market value closer to ₹30 lakh crore. The final figure will depend on Jio Platforms' trading price after the debut.

Investors will be watching the October 28 listing to assess market demand and the valuation the company commands on the exchanges.