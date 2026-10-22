Jio IPO Subscribed 3.47 Times On Day 2 As Investor Demand Crosses ₹3.5 Lakh Crore

The initial public offering (IPO) of Jio has attracted strong investor interest, with total demand crossing ₹3.5 lakh crore as of 12 noon on the second day of bidding. The issue was subscribed 3.47 times, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

All investor categories had been fully subscribed by midday on Day 2, with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) recording the highest subscription level, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail participants.

The subscription figures indicate demand across institutional and individual investor segments as the public issue progresses towards its closing date.

QIBs Lead Subscription on Day 2

Qualified institutional buyers emerged as the strongest participant category, with their portion of the issue subscribed 9.61 times by noon on the second day.

Non-institutional investors, which include high-net-worth individuals and other eligible investors, subscribed their allocated portion 3.18 times. Retail investors also crossed the full subscription mark, with bids reaching 1.16 times the shares reserved for the category.

The overall subscription stood at 3.47 times, reflecting demand exceeding the number of shares available across the issue.

Retail Investors Can Apply Until October 23

Retail investors can submit their applications until October 23. With the retail portion subscribed 1.16 times as of noon on Day 2, applicants may want to understand the allotment process before placing their bids.

In an oversubscribed retail category, allotment may be conducted through a lottery-based process when the number of eligible applicants exceeds the available allotments. Consequently, submitting an application does not guarantee that an investor will receive shares.

Investors should review the offer documents, application conditions and applicable deadlines before making a decision.

Multiple Applications Do Not Guarantee Allotment

Retail investors should also be aware of the rules governing IPO applications. Each application must comply with the applicable eligibility and application requirements. Multiple applications by the same individual using different accounts or identities may be treated as duplicate applications and rejected under the relevant rules.

Family members who independently qualify to invest may consider applying in their own names through their respective PANs and demat accounts, provided each application meets the IPO's requirements and is funded appropriately. However, separate applications do not guarantee allotment.

The subscription figures may change during the remaining bidding period as investors submit or revise their applications. The final outcome will depend on the demand recorded by the close of the issue on October 23.

For prospective investors, the current subscription levels offer an indication of market interest, but investment decisions should be based on the company's fundamentals, valuation, risk factors and individual financial goals rather than subscription numbers alone.