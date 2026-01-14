Is The Stock Market Open On January 15? NSE, BSE Clarify With 2026 Holiday Calendar

Indian stock markets will stay shut on January 15, 2026, after the NSE and BSE confirmed a trading holiday due to Maharashtra’s civic body elections. The National Stock Exchange earlier caused confusion by hinting that trading would continue, but later issued a clear notice declaring the day a holiday for capital and debt segments. The Bombay Stock Exchange followed with the same decision for equity and derivatives.

The clarification has now brought relief to investors. Both exchanges have also released the full 2026 holiday calendar to help traders plan better.

NSE BSE Trading Holiday January 15 2026: Why Markets Are Closed

The NSE has officially declared Thursday, January 15, 2026, as a trading holiday for the capital and debt market segments. The exchange said the closure is due to the Municipal Corporation Elections in Maharashtra. The BSE has also announced a holiday for both equity and derivatives trading on the same day.

Earlier, many traders believed markets would remain open, as the exchange had hinted at normal operations. This led to confusion across broker platforms and among investors. With the latest notice, both exchanges have now made their position clear.

There will be no buying or selling of shares, no derivatives trading, and no activity in the debt segment on January 15. Investors who had planned trades around this date will now need to adjust their schedules.

The holiday is linked to elections in 29 civic bodies across Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Results will be declared on January 16. With over 2,800 seats and nearly 16,000 candidates, the scale of the polls is massive. Due to the sensitivity and size of the exercise, the markets will remain shut for the day.

NSE BSE Trading Holiday Calendar 2026: Full List Of Other Market Closures

Along with the January 15 announcement, the exchanges have also released the complete holiday list for 2026. This helps investors plan trades in advance and avoid last-minute confusion.

After January 15, markets will remain closed on January 26 for Republic Day. February has no trading holidays apart from weekends. In March, trading will stop on March 26 for Shri Ram Navami and March 31 for Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

April will see two holidays: April 3 for Good Friday and April 14 for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti. In May, markets will be closed on May 1 for Maharashtra Day and May 28 for Bakr Eid. June 26 will be a holiday for Muharram.

There are no weekday holidays in July and August. September 14 will be closed for Ganesh Chaturthi. October brings two breaks on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti and October 20 for Dussehra.

In November, November 8 is Diwali Laxmi Pujan, with Muhurat Trading, and November 10 is Diwali Balipratipada. November 24 is a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti. December 25 will be closed for Christmas.

Knowing these dates can help investors plan smarter and avoid unwanted trading disruptions.