Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIpoUpcoming IPO: Urban Company Fixes Price Band For Maiden Issue, Aims To Raise Rs 1,900 Crore

Upcoming IPO: Urban Company Fixes Price Band For Maiden Issue, Aims To Raise Rs 1,900 Crore

Urban Company's maiden public offering will be open for subscription during September 10-12, and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on September 9, the company announced.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Urban Company, the mobile app-based beauty and home services platform, on Wednesday fixed a price band of Rs 98 to Rs 103 per share for its upcoming Rs 1,900 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).

At the upper end of the price band, the company's valuation is pegged at Rs 14,790 crore.

Urban Company's maiden public offering will be open for subscription during September 10-12, and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on September 9, the company announced.

The Gurugram-based company plans to raise Rs 472 crore through selling new shares, and existing investors plan to sell stakes worth Rs 1,428 crore.

Those selling shares under the Offer For Sale (OFS) route are -- Accel India and Elevation Capital, Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd, Internet Fund V Pte. Ltd and VYC11 Ltd.

The company plans to use funds raised through the fresh issuance for new technology development and cloud infrastructure, lease payments for its offices, marketing activities, and general corporate purposes.

Urban Company operates a technology-driven, full-stack online marketplace for quality-driven services and solutions across various home and beauty categories. Apart from India, it has a presence in the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Its platform enables consumers to easily order services, including cleaning, pest control, electrician, plumbing, carpentry, appliance servicing and repair, painting, skincare, hair grooming and massage therapy.

These services are delivered by trained and independent service professionals at the consumers' convenience.

The company said that 75 per cent of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

Further, investors can bid for one lot of 145 shares and then in multiples of 145 thereafter.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the issue. Urban Company is expected to make its stock market debut on September 17.

On Tuesday, an update on Sebi's website showed that the company had received the markets regulator's approval to launch its maiden public issue. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 03 Sep 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPO Urban Company Urban Company Ipo
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
GST Council Meeting Begins: What Sectors May Benefit And What Could See Higher Taxes
GST Council Meeting Begins: What Sectors May Benefit And What Could See Higher Taxes
Cricket
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede - Check Viral Post
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede
World
America Enjoys Good Relations With India: Donald Trump Amid Strained Ties
America Enjoys Good Relations With India: Donald Trump Amid Strained Ties
Cities
Residents Spend Night On Street After Yamuna Floods Homes; IMD Forecasts More Rains
Residents Spend Night On Street After Yamuna Floods Homes; IMD Forecasts More Rains
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget