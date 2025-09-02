Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIpoIPO Pipeline: SEBI Clears Urban Company, boAt Parent, And 11 Others For Market Debut

IPO Pipeline: SEBI Clears Urban Company, boAt Parent, And 11 Others For Market Debut

These companies, which filed their preliminary IPO papers between March and June, obtained Sebi's observations during August 1-29, the update showed.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As many as 13 firms, including Urban Company, which offers mobile app-based beauty and home care services, and Imagine Marketing, the parent company of wearables brand boAt, have received Sebi's approval to raise funds through Initial Public Offerings (IPO), an update with the regulator showed on Tuesday.

Others obtaining the regulatory clearance are -- Juniper Green Energy, Allchem Lifescience, Omnitech Engineering, KSH International, Ravi Infrabuild Projects, Mouri Tech, Priority Jewels, Corona Remedies, Om FreightForwarders, Jain Resource Recycling and Pace Digitek.

These companies, which filed their preliminary IPO papers between March and June, obtained Sebi's observations during August 1-29, the update showed.

In Sebi's parlance, obtaining its observations means go ahead to launch public issues.

The approval comes at a time when the primary market is experiencing strong interest from both issuers and investors across various sectors. So far this year, 50 companies have been listed on the bourses, with over a dozen firms making their debut in August itself.

Urban Company is looking to mobilise Rs 1,900 crore through its proposed IPO. This includes raising Rs 429 crore through selling new shares, and existing investors plan to sell stakes worth Rs 1,471 crore, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Those selling shares under the Offer For Sale (OFS) route are -- Accel India and Elevation Capital, Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd, Internet Fund V Pte. Ltd and VYC11 Ltd.

Imagine Marketing filed draft papers with Sebi in April for an IPO through a confidential pre-filing route.

The route allows the company to withhold public disclosure of details under the draft red herring prospectus until later stages.

All these companies would list their shares on the BSE and NSE. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Boat SEBI Urban Company Boat IPO Upcoming IPOs
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
India
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Business
India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War
India Grew At 7.8% In Times Of 'Economic Selfishness', Says PM Modi Amid Trump's Tariff War
Cities
'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis
'Even If I die...': Jarange Refuses To Clear Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Warns Fadnavis
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget