Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SpaceX targets record-breaking $1.8 trillion IPO on Nasdaq.

Company plans to issue shares at $135 amid strong demand.

IPO will test investor appetite for high-growth technology companies.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is preparing to make history on Wall Street.

The space and satellite giant is set to launch what is expected to be the largest initial public offering (IPO) ever seen in the United States, with plans to raise approximately $75 billion and secure a staggering valuation of around $1.8 trillion. The blockbuster listing is already attracting intense investor attention ahead of its scheduled Nasdaq debut on June 12.

For global markets, the offering is more than just another IPO. It is being viewed as a key test of investor appetite for high-growth technology companies at a time when artificial intelligence, space technology and next-generation innovation are reshaping investment trends.

A Historic IPO Takes Shape

According to reports, SpaceX plans to issue 555.6 million shares at $135 each as part of the offering.

If completed at the proposed valuation, the listing would eclipse previous Wall Street records and rank among the most closely watched public market debuts in recent history, reported The Financial Express.

Investor demand appears strong even before the final pricing has been determined. Bloomberg reported that institutional investors have already submitted orders exceeding $10 billion, highlighting significant interest in the company ahead of its market debut.

The final IPO price is expected to be determined on June 11, while trading is scheduled to begin on Nasdaq on June 12 under the corporate name Space Exploration Technologies Corp. and the ticker symbol SPCX.

Why Wall Street Is Watching Closely

The SpaceX listing arrives at a time when investors are actively searching for the next generation of transformative companies.

Market participants see the IPO as a potential indicator of how public markets may value future listings from major technology and artificial intelligence firms.

The outcome could therefore influence not only SpaceX's valuation but also broader market sentiment towards emerging technology leaders preparing for potential public offerings.

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Who Gets The Shares?

Despite the excitement surrounding the IPO, most investors may find it difficult to secure an allotment.

The US IPO allocation system differs significantly from India's public offering framework.

A large portion of shares is typically reserved for institutional investors, including mutual funds, pension funds, hedge funds and high-net-worth individuals. These investors generally receive priority during the allocation process.

According to Bloomberg, banks managing the offering are expected to stop accepting orders from institutional investors after the close of trading in New York on Wednesday.

However, retail investors may continue placing orders through selected brokerage platforms even after that deadline.

SpaceX has reportedly earmarked up to 30 per cent of the offering for retail participation, providing some opportunity for individual investors to gain exposure before the stock begins trading publicly.

How The US IPO Process Differs From India

For Indian investors accustomed to applying for IPOs through the ASBA mechanism, the US process may appear unfamiliar.

Unlike India, where retail participation is structured through a dedicated application system, access to US IPOs is often routed through brokerage firms such as Robinhood, Fidelity and Charles Schwab.

This means most Indian retail investors are unlikely to gain direct access to the IPO allotment stage.

Instead, those interested in the company may have to wait until SpaceX begins trading publicly before purchasing shares through overseas investment platforms.

Such investments can generally be made under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), subject to prevailing regulations and limits.

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Beyond Rockets: A Test For Future Tech Listings

The significance of the SpaceX IPO extends beyond the company itself.

Investors, analysts and technology firms are expected to scrutinise the listing for clues about how markets currently value innovation-driven businesses operating at massive scale.

A successful debut could encourage other high-profile private companies to accelerate listing plans, particularly in sectors such as artificial intelligence, advanced computing and emerging technologies.

For now, however, all eyes remain on June 12.

With a proposed valuation of $1.8 trillion, institutional demand already running into billions of dollars and expectations running high, SpaceX is poised to deliver one of the most consequential public market debuts of the decade.

Whether the stock lives up to its record-breaking hype will soon become one of the most closely watched stories on Wall Street.