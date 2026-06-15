Fintech firm Razorpay has confidentially submitted draft documents for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to the markets regulator. This involves filing a pre-filed draft red herring prospectus with SEBI and stock exchanges.
Razorpay Moves Closer To IPO; Fundraise May Touch Rs 6,000 Crore
Founded in 2014 by Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, Razorpay offers payment acceptance, banking, payouts, payroll, lending and other financial services through an integrated platform.
- Razorpay confidentially filed for an IPO, estimated Rs 5,000-6,000 crore.
- Founded 2014, Razorpay provides diverse financial services to businesses.
- Achieved unicorn status in 2020, backed by prominent investors.
Fintech firm Razorpay has confidentially submitted draft documents to markets regulator for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) with people familiar with the matter pegging the issue size in the range of Rs 5,000-6,000 crore.
In a public notice on Monday, the company said it has filed "the pre-filed draft red herring prospectus with Sebi and the stock exchanges... in relation to the proposed initial public offering of its equity shares on the main-board of the stock exchanges".
The company did not disclose the size of the proposed issue.
Founded in 2014 by Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, Razorpay offers payment acceptance, banking, payouts, payroll, lending and other financial services through an integrated platform.
The company serves millions of businesses across India, ranging from startups and small and medium enterprises to large corporates.
Razorpay attained unicorn status in 2020 and has since expanded beyond payments into a broader financial services ecosystem for businesses. Its offerings enable merchants to manage collections, payouts, payroll, cash flows and access to capital through a single platform.
Also Read: US-Iran Peace Deal Sends Oil Prices Tumbling, What Hormuz Reopening Means For India
The company is backed by investors including Peak XV Partners, GIC, Tiger Global, Ribbit Capital, Lone Pine Capital, Alkeon Capital and TCV.
The final issue size, valuation and timing of the IPO remain subject to regulatory approvals, market conditions and other considerations.
The confidential filing route allows companies to submit draft offer documents to Sebi for review without immediately disclosing sensitive business information to the public.
The filing comes at a time when rival fintech firm PhonePe has put its IPO plans on hold due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and volatile market conditions.
The company was said to be targeting a fund raise of about USD 1.5 billion at a valuation of around USD 15 billion.
Also Read: Rupee Soars, Oil Prices Fall: How The US-Iran Peace Deal Could Boost India's Economy
(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Before You Go
BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Razorpay planning to do?
What is the estimated size of Razorpay's IPO?
People familiar with the matter estimate the IPO issue size to be in the range of Rs 5,000-6,000 crore. However, the company itself has not disclosed the proposed issue size.
What services does Razorpay provide?
Razorpay offers payment acceptance, banking, payouts, payroll, lending, and other financial services. These are provided through an integrated platform for businesses across India.
When was Razorpay founded and by whom?
Razorpay was founded in 2014 by Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar. The company attained unicorn status in 2020.
Why did Razorpay use a confidential filing route for its IPO?
The confidential filing route allows companies to submit draft offer documents to SEBI for review. This enables them to do so without immediately disclosing sensitive business information to the public.