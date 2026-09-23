The NSE IPO is scheduled to debut on the BSE on September 24. The latest grey market premium indicates a likely listing price of around Rs 1,828 per share.
NSE IPO Listing Price: GMP Falls To Rs 43 Ahead Of September 24 Stock Market Debut
The latest GMP indicates a likely listing price of around Rs 1,828 per share, suggesting a modest premium of 2.41 per cent over the IPO issue price of Rs 1,785.
- NSE IPO grey market premium declined to Rs 43.
- This indicates a modest 2.41% listing premium.
- Earlier premium was Rs 145, predicting higher listing gains.
New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) The grey market premium (GMP) of NSE's IPO has declined sharply ahead of its stock market debut on September 24, with the premium reportedly slipping to Rs 43 per share on Wednesday.
The latest GMP indicates a likely listing price of around Rs 1,828 per share, suggesting a modest premium of 2.41 per cent over the IPO issue price of Rs 1,785.
The grey market sentiment has weakened considerably from pre-issue levels, when the premium had surged to around Rs 145 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of more than 8 per cent.
The NSE IPO, which was open for subscription from September 17 to September 21, saw robust demand across investor categories. The allotment of shares was finalised on September 22, while the stock is scheduled to be listed on the BSE on Thursday.
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The Rs 22,568.94 crore public issue was subscribed 5.71 times overall. According to exchange data, the IPO received bids for over 50.58 crore shares against the 8.86 crore shares on offer. The total value of bids stood at Rs 90,287.33 crore.
Among investor categories, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion witnessed the highest demand, garnering subscriptions of 12.68 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 6.55 times, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 1.39 times.
The NSE IPO was priced in the range of Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,785 per share. The issue was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, with the company not issuing any fresh shares as part of the offering.
NSE derives a significant portion of its revenue from transaction charges, which accounted for 78.65 per cent of its revenue from operations in fiscal 2026. Within this, options trading alone contributed over 60 per cent of operating revenue -- highlighting the exchange's reliance on derivatives activity.
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The exchange continues to enjoy a dominant presence across major market segments. In FY26, NSE held a market share of nearly 93 per cent in the equity cash segment, 99.79 per cent in equity futures, 74.71 per cent in equity options based on premium turnover, and 99.48 per cent in currency futures. However, its share in the equity options market moderated to 68.48 per cent during the first quarter of FY27.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the NSE IPO scheduled to be listed and what is the expected listing price?
How has the grey market premium (GMP) for NSE's IPO changed?
The GMP has declined sharply to Rs 43 per share from a pre-issue high of around Rs 145. This current premium suggests a modest 2.41% gain over the IPO issue price.
What was the overall subscription status of the NSE IPO?
The NSE IPO was subscribed 5.71 times overall, receiving bids for over 50.58 crore shares. The total value of these bids stood at Rs 90,287.33 crore.
What was the price range and type of the NSE IPO?
The NSE IPO was priced between Rs 1,700 and Rs 1,785 per share. It was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.