NSE IPO Listing Price: GMP Falls To Rs 43 Ahead Of September 24 Stock Market Debut

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NSE IPO grey market premium declined to Rs 43.

This indicates a modest 2.41% listing premium.

Earlier premium was Rs 145, predicting higher listing gains.

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) The grey market premium (GMP) of NSE's IPO has declined sharply ahead of its stock market debut on September 24, with the premium reportedly slipping to Rs 43 per share on Wednesday.

The latest GMP indicates a likely listing price of around Rs 1,828 per share, suggesting a modest premium of 2.41 per cent over the IPO issue price of Rs 1,785.

The grey market sentiment has weakened considerably from pre-issue levels, when the premium had surged to around Rs 145 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of more than 8 per cent.

The NSE IPO, which was open for subscription from September 17 to September 21, saw robust demand across investor categories. The allotment of shares was finalised on September 22, while the stock is scheduled to be listed on the BSE on Thursday.

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The Rs 22,568.94 crore public issue was subscribed 5.71 times overall. According to exchange data, the IPO received bids for over 50.58 crore shares against the 8.86 crore shares on offer. The total value of bids stood at Rs 90,287.33 crore.

Among investor categories, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion witnessed the highest demand, garnering subscriptions of 12.68 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 6.55 times, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 1.39 times.

The NSE IPO was priced in the range of Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,785 per share. The issue was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, with the company not issuing any fresh shares as part of the offering.

NSE derives a significant portion of its revenue from transaction charges, which accounted for 78.65 per cent of its revenue from operations in fiscal 2026. Within this, options trading alone contributed over 60 per cent of operating revenue -- highlighting the exchange's reliance on derivatives activity.

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The exchange continues to enjoy a dominant presence across major market segments. In FY26, NSE held a market share of nearly 93 per cent in the equity cash segment, 99.79 per cent in equity futures, 74.71 per cent in equity options based on premium turnover, and 99.48 per cent in currency futures. However, its share in the equity options market moderated to 68.48 per cent during the first quarter of FY27.