IndiGo, SpiceJet Shares Tank As Jet Fuel Costs Jump 5.46%

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Airline stocks fell as aviation fuel prices increased 5.46%.

High jet fuel costs pressured IndiGo and SpiceJet shares.

Commercial LPG prices also increased; other fuels remained stable.

Airline stocks came under pressure in morning trading on September 1 after aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were increased by 5.46 per cent, marking the second straight monthly hike. IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation saw its shares fall more than 3 per cent, while SpiceJet also traded lower after giving up gains made earlier in the session.

The latest fuel price revision has once again put operating costs in focus for India’s aviation sector, where jet fuel remains one of the largest expenses for airlines.

ALSO READ: ATF Price Hiked 5.46% To Rs 1.21 Lakh/KL; Will Flight Travel Get Costlier?

ATF Price Raised By Rs 6.28 Per Litre

ATF prices for domestic airlines have been increased by Rs 6.28 per litre to Rs 121.28 per litre, according to information provided by state-owned oil marketing companies. The revision follows a Rs 5 per litre increase implemented on August 1.

Jet fuel can account for as much as 40 per cent of an airline’s operating expenses, making fluctuations in ATF prices an important factor for investors tracking airline profitability. A sustained rise in fuel costs can squeeze margins, particularly if carriers are unable to immediately compensate through higher airfares.

ATF rates are revised at the beginning of every month and are influenced by international fuel benchmarks and currency movements. The final price can also differ from one state to another because of variations in local taxes.

IndiGo Stock Drops More Than 3 Per Cent

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation were trading at Rs 5,070.50 at 10:32:54 AM IST on September 1, down Rs 163.50, or 3.12 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 5,234.

The stock opened at Rs 5,065 and initially moved up to Rs 5,106 before losing momentum. It subsequently remained below the previous closing level for much of the morning session.

The decline came as investors assessed the potential implications of higher fuel expenditure for India’s largest airline by market presence. The immediate stock movement reflects broader pressure on the aviation sector rather than a company-specific development mentioned in the available information.

SpiceJet Gives Up Early Gains

SpiceJet shares also remained under pressure during the morning session. The stock was trading at Rs 10.19 around 10:32 AM IST after briefly moving above Rs 10.30 earlier in the day.

The shares subsequently slipped towards Rs 10.17 before recovering marginally. There was no separate company-specific announcement cited as a trigger for the movement, with the weakness emerging amid the broader impact of the ATF price increase.

The effect of higher fuel prices can vary considerably between airlines. Aircraft utilisation, fuel efficiency, ticket pricing, fleet composition and the ability to absorb additional expenses can all influence the eventual impact on profitability.

Commercial LPG Prices Also Increase

The monthly fuel price revisions also brought a rise in commercial LPG rates. The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder increased by Rs 9.50 to Rs 2,747.50, compared with Rs 2,738 previously.

The increase follows two consecutive monthly reductions. Commercial LPG prices were cut by Rs 192 in August and Rs 183.50 in July.

Earlier in the year, prices had risen sharply amid higher international energy costs. Between February and June, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder climbed by Rs 1,373, rising from Rs 1,740.50 to Rs 3,113.50.

Prices of domestic LPG were unchanged, with a 14.2-kg cylinder continuing to cost Rs 942. Petrol and diesel prices also remained unchanged.

Consecutive ATF Hikes Put Airlines Under Pressure

The latest ATF increase comes at a significant time for airlines because it follows another price hike just one month earlier. Two successive increases could add to cost pressures as carriers manage capacity, passenger demand and ticket pricing.

For investors, the key question will be how effectively airlines can absorb the additional fuel expense. Operational efficiencies and changes in fares could help offset some of the pressure, although the extent of any recovery will depend on market conditions.

The initial market reaction was negative, with IndiGo shares down 3.12 per cent and SpiceJet also trading below their earlier session highs. The latest move has brought fuel costs back into sharp focus as a key variable for airline earnings and sector performance.