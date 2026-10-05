IndiGo is hiking fuel charges due to a sharp rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices. Operating costs have reached some of their highest levels in ten years, largely driven by this increase.
IndiGo Hikes Fuel Surcharge As ATF Prices Soar To 10-Year High
ATF prices have been climbing steadily in recent months, IndiGo said, with the latest month-on-month rise alone exceeding 14%.
- IndiGo hiked fuel charges effective October 6, 2026.
- The adjustment reflects significantly increased aviation turbine fuel costs.
- Domestic flight charges range Rs 375 to Rs 1,300.
Flying IndiGo is about to get pricier. India's largest airline on Monday announced a hike in fuel charges across both domestic and international routes, pointing to a sharp run-up in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices that has pushed operating costs to some of their highest levels in ten years, the carrier said in a statement.
The revised charges kick in for all new bookings made from 6 October 2026.
ATF Prices Surge 14% in a Month, Pushing Up Airline Costs
ATF prices have been climbing steadily in recent months, IndiGo said, with the latest month-on-month rise alone exceeding 14%. Persistent volatility in global crude oil prices, compounded by ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, has kept fuel costs elevated across the board, according to the airline.
Fuel typically accounts for a sizeable chunk of any airline's operating budget, and IndiGo said the scale of the current spike is expected to ripple through cost structures and network economics across the sector, IndiGo included. The airline maintained that a far steeper surcharge hike would have been needed to fully offset the rise in fuel costs, but said it had opted for what it called a "measured and relatively modest adjustment" in order to limit the impact on passengers.
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IndiGo Domestic Fuel Surcharge: New Charges by Distance Slab
The new domestic fuel surcharge is tiered by distance. Passengers flying up to 500 km will pay Rs 375, rising to Rs 600 for routes between 501 km and 1,000 km. Flights spanning 1,001 km to 1,500 km will carry a surcharge of Rs 900, climbing further to Rs 1,150 for the 1,501 km to 2,000 km band. Anything beyond 2,000 km will attract the highest domestic surcharge, at Rs 1,300.
IndiGo International Flights: Fuel Charges Up to Rs 6,000
Fuel charges on international routes vary more widely by region. Within the SAARC region, the surcharge is Rs 1,000 for distances up to 500 km, rising sharply to Rs 3,000 beyond that. Travellers headed to Southeast Asia, the GCC, West Asia, and North and East Asia will pay Rs 5,500, while those flying to Africa or Europe face the steepest charge on IndiGo's revised list, at Rs 6,000.
Also Read : India LPG Imports Shift: US Becomes Top Supplier As West Asia Share Falls To 40%
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is IndiGo increasing its fuel charges?
When will the new fuel charges take effect?
The revised fuel charges will apply to all new bookings made from October 6, 2026. This adjustment aims to offset the rising fuel costs.
How much will domestic fuel surcharges increase?
Domestic surcharges are tiered by distance, ranging from Rs 375 for flights up to 500 km to Rs 1,300 for flights beyond 2,000 km.
What are the new fuel charges for international flights?
International fuel charges vary by region. They range from Rs 1,000 for SAARC flights up to 500 km, up to Rs 6,000 for flights to Africa or Europe.
What is causing the increase in ATF prices?
ATF prices have surged over 14% in the last month due to persistent volatility in global crude oil prices. Ongoing geopolitical uncertainty has also kept fuel costs elevated.