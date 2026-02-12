Longer Rest, Single Hotel Rooms: Why IndiGo, Air India Fear DGCA’s New Cabin Crew Norms

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India’s top airlines are raising red flags over proposed fatigue management norms for cabin crew, arguing that the new rules could disrupt flight schedules, strain rosters, and hamper long-term expansion plans.

A group representing IndiGo and the Air India group has formally written to the government seeking dilution of the proposed regulations, reported Reuters. The letter, sent by the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), signals mounting industry concern over the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) draft framework aimed at strengthening rest requirements for flight attendants.

The pushback comes at a sensitive time for the aviation sector, which is already grappling with operational pressures, regulatory scrutiny and capacity constraints.

What Are The Proposed Fatigue Rules?

In October, the regulator proposed a series of changes designed to improve rest quality and reduce fatigue-related risks among cabin crew.

Key proposals include increasing minimum weekly rest from 36 hours to 48 hours, expanding work limitations for night operations, and mandating single-room hotel accommodation for each crew member during layovers.

The proposed rules explicitly state that they aim to "enhance safety of operations".

While the single-room requirement is not mandated under international aviation norms, it is commonly practised by many global carriers despite higher associated costs.

The DGCA has not announced a fixed implementation timeline for the new framework.

Why Airlines Are Concerned

According to the FIA’s letter, which has not been made public, mandatory single-room occupancy during layovers could pose logistical challenges at several domestic and international airports due to limited hotel inventory.

The federation cautioned that this may force airlines to accommodate crew in distant or sub-optimal locations, potentially complicating turnaround times and increasing operational costs.

Beyond accommodation issues, airlines have argued that the cumulative impact of the draft provisions could complicate crew scheduling and reduce roster predictability.

The FIA contended that the rules would "severely" limit long-term growth expansion and diminish the competitiveness of Indian carriers in global markets.

The federation has also flagged concerns that certain elements of the draft go beyond global norms. For instance, the proposal classifies ultra-long-haul flights as those exceeding 14 hours, whereas international standards often use a 16-hour threshold.

The group is lobbying the regulator to reconsider stricter night provisions, including landing caps, and to align them more closely with fatigue science. It has also requested that the norms be introduced in phases rather than through immediate full-scale implementation.

A Sector Under Pressure

The timing of the industry’s pushback is notable.

In December, IndiGo cancelled around 4,500 flights after facing operational challenges linked to new fatigue management rules for pilots. The episode drew attention to how regulatory transitions can disrupt scheduling when implementation planning falls short.

Air India, meanwhile, is dealing with financial strain linked to an airspace ban imposed by Pakistan, as well as fallout from a crash last June that killed 260 people. While the cause of the crash has yet to be determined, pilot mental health and fatigue have been in sharp focus since the incident.

SpiceJet, also represented by the FIA, continues to operate amid its own operational constraints.

Against this backdrop, airlines argue that introducing more stringent fatigue norms for cabin crew without adequate transition planning could intensify roster strain and constrain fleet expansion.

Safety vs Growth: The Balancing Act

The government recently indicated that the aviation minister chaired a meeting focused on assessing safety at airfields and strengthening regulatory oversight across the country.

While regulators emphasise safety, airlines are highlighting growth and competitiveness concerns. Indian aviation is one of the fastest-growing markets globally, and carriers are aggressively expanding fleets and international routes.

Industry executives fear that stricter rest norms, particularly those exceeding global benchmarks, may limit aircraft utilisation and increase operating costs at a time when margins remain thin.

At the same time, aviation safety experts argue that fatigue management is critical in a high-risk industry where human performance directly affects passenger safety.

With no fixed timeline for implementation, discussions between the regulator and airline bodies are likely to continue.

The outcome could shape not only cabin crew working conditions but also airline scheduling practices, cost structures and long-term growth trajectories.

For now, the debate reflects a broader tension in Indian aviation, balancing rapid expansion with regulatory tightening in a sector where both safety and scalability are under constant scrutiny.

As airlines push for flexibility and phased adoption, the DGCA faces the task of determining how far it is willing to recalibrate rules designed to "enhance safety of operations" without slowing the momentum of one of the country’s most dynamic industries.