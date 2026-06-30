Indians Are Selling Gold Instead Of Buying It; Here's What's Driving The Shift

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian households are selling old gold due to price correction.

50 tonnes of old gold sold in Q2 2026, up 43%.

Consumers view gold as a liquid asset, boosting recycling.

Gold, long regarded as a store of wealth in Indian households, is witnessing an unusual trend in 2026. Instead of accumulating the precious metal, many consumers are choosing to sell their old jewellery after gold prices retreated from record highs.

Expectations of a further correction have prompted households to lock in gains, leading to a sharp rise in gold recycling across the country.

Gold Sales Rise Sharply

According to the India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA), Indian households sold nearly 50 tonnes of old gold during the April–June 2026 quarter, representing a 43 per cent increase compared with the corresponding period last year. The surge comes after gold prices corrected from around Rs 1.8 lakh per 10 grams earlier this year to nearly Rs 1.4 lakh per 10 grams.

With market participants expecting prices to soften further, potentially towards Rs 1.2 lakh per 10 grams, many consumers have opted to sell their jewellery instead of exchanging it for new ornaments.

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Consumers Prefer Cash Over Jewellery

Industry experts say households are increasingly viewing gold as a financial asset rather than merely a store of jewellery.

According to Surendra Mehta, National Secretary of IBJA, consumers are taking advantage of elevated gold prices to generate liquidity. While prices remain historically high, concerns over a further correction have encouraged many families to monetise idle gold holdings before prices decline further.

Gold Recycling Industry Benefits

The increase in gold sales has significantly boosted India's organised gold recycling industry. Businesses involved in purchasing old jewellery have reported strong growth in volumes.

Muthoot Exim recorded nearly a 40 per cent increase in gold collections across its network of more than 100 Gold Points nationwide. The company purchases unused gold from customers, refines it into 24-carat pure gold, and supplies the refined metal to jewellery manufacturers and gold coin producers. This process improves domestic gold availability while reducing dependence on fresh imports.

Similarly, Augmont has expanded its Gold For All network to 114 centres across multiple states, providing consumers with organised and transparent avenues to evaluate and monetise their gold holdings.

India Continues To Depend On Gold Imports

Despite the rise in recycling, India remains one of the world's largest importers of gold.

During FY26, the country imported gold worth approximately USD 72.4 billion. Recycled gold contributed an estimated 125–150 tonnes during 2025, and industry estimates suggest recycling volumes could increase to 200–250 tonnes in 2026 if the current trend continues. With Indian households estimated to own nearly 30,000 tonnes of gold, industry participants believe organised recycling could become an increasingly important source of domestic supply while reducing Reliance on imported bullion.

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Changing Consumer Behaviour

The recent surge in gold sales highlights a shift in consumer behaviour, with households increasingly treating gold as a liquid financial asset that can be monetised during favourable market conditions. As organised recycling networks continue to expand, India's domestic gold ecosystem is expected to benefit from improved circulation of idle gold, even as global price movements remain a key driver of investor sentiment.

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)