India's Retail Leasing Surges 69% In H1 2025, Led By Fashion And F&B: Report

India’s retail real estate market is witnessing a strong rebound, with both domestic and global brands driving up demand for space, according to a new report by JLL. The first half of 2025 (January–June) recorded an impressive 69 per cent year-on-year growth in retail space leasing across the country’s top seven cities, totaling 5.7 million sq. ft.

This surge marks a significant milestone, achieving 70 per cent of the total retail leasing volume seen in 2024 (8.1 million sq. ft.) within just six months. The figures suggest a promising outlook for the rest of the year, supported by sustained demand across sectors and cities.

Although leasing momentum slowed slightly in the second quarter of 2025, gross absorption reached 2.6 million sq. ft., down 15 per cent from Q1, due to fewer new mall completions. However, the year-on-year mall supply jumped 165 per cent in H1, led by new developments in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Hyderabad during Q1.

Bengaluru and Delhi NCR dominated leasing activity in Q2, accounting for 46 per cent of the total volume combined. While Delhi NCR saw higher demand for food and beverage (F&B) outlets, Bengaluru experienced a noticeable uptick in the jewellery and home furnishing categories.

Jewellery Sector Surpasses Entertainment In Leasing Share

Fashion & Apparel and F&B continued to lead the market, comprising 33 per cent and 22 per cent respectively of the total leasing in Q2. Interestingly, jewellery emerged as the third-largest category, claiming a 9 per cent share and overtaking entertainment, which dropped significantly from 16 per cent in Q1 to just 6 per cent in Q2.

Indian retailers remained the dominant force, accounting for 85 per cent of leasing activity in Q2 2025. However, international interest is on the rise, with 13 new global brands entering the Indian market during the quarter—seven of them from the F&B sector.

The JLL report suggests that despite supply-side limitations, India’s retail sector continues to be an attractive destination for expansion, with diverse sectors contributing to sustained demand across key urban markets.