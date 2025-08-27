Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIndian Oil Companies Set For Strong FY26 Earnings On Lower Oil Prices, Reduced LPG Losses

Indian Oil Companies Set For Strong FY26 Earnings On Lower Oil Prices, Reduced LPG Losses

Lower oil price is supportive of strong auto fuel marketing margins (currently Rs 5-9 per litre) and this augurs well for the FY26 earnings.

By : IANS | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 01:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) are set to clock strong earnings in current fiscal (FY26) due to lower oil prices and reduced LPG losses, according to a new report.

HSBC Global Investment Research believes that OMCs now have a large margin of safety owing to low oil price and a large capex plan which “gives us confidence that a normative level of earnings (assumed) will still be maintained”.

Lower oil price is supportive of strong auto fuel marketing margins (currently Rs 5-9 per litre) and this augurs well for the FY26 earnings.

In addition, global LPG prices have also decreased, leading to 30-40 per cent reduction in LPG losses per cylinder currently versus Q1 FY26.

“This will result in a lower under-recovery for FY26. While more details are awaited on the pay-out mechanism of Rs 300 billion provisioned by the government towards compensating OMCs for LPG losses (yet to account), these trends present upside risks to earnings forecasts,” the report mentioned.

Gross refining margins (GRMs) continue to trend lower than long-term averages, but product cracks remain healthy and higher than FY25. This indicates refining profitability could be better than last year if Russian crude mix does not alter too much.

With inventory losses already booked in Q1 FY26, and Brent prices $65-67 per barrel (largely in line with HSBC forecasts for FY26), with stable oil prices, shocks from inventory losses are less likely. Lower oil prices will also reduce the working capital requirement, thus reducing the borrowing needs, the report mentioned.

On the quarterly basis (Q1), PAT increased 30 per cent/90 per cent for HPCL/BPCL while was lower by 20 per cent for IOCL due to inventory impact.

Russian crude mix varies for the three OMCs, but all of them indicated any changes to the mix will solely be driven by economic considerations, said the report.

Russian crude discount has narrowed to $1.5-2 per barrel and LPG losses decreased to Rs 80 billion in Q1 FY26 (compared to Rs 120 billion in Q4 FY25) and marketing margins improved.

“We increase marketing margin estimates given low crude oil prices leading to higher earnings,” the report said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 27 Aug 2025 01:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oil Prices Oil LPG
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Tariff War Escalates As Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, India Now Faces 50% Duty
Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, Indian Exporters Now Face 50% Duty On US Shipments
Cities
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
IPL
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
Technology
Gadgets Review | Redmi 15: Old-School Rock & Roll In Your Pocket
Gadgets Review | Redmi 15: Old-School Rock & Roll In Your Pocket
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget