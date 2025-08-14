Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessS&P Global Upgrades India’s Sovereign Credit Rating After 18 Years, FinMin Welcomes The Move

S&P Global Upgrades India’s Sovereign Credit Rating After 18 Years, FinMin Welcomes The Move

The Ministry of Finance welcomed the announcement, calling it a reaffirmation of India’s “agile, active, and resilient” economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 04:54 PM (IST)

In a significant milestone for India’s economy, global ratings agency S&P Global  upgraded the country’s sovereign credit rating to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-’, with a 'Stable Outlook'. This marks the first such upgrade since January 2007. The short-term rating has also been revised upward to ‘A-2’ from ‘A-3’.

According to S&P, the decision reflects India’s ongoing fiscal consolidation efforts, strong political commitment to sustainable public finances, and an unwavering focus on infrastructure expansion.

The agency highlighted that robust economic growth is bolstering the country’s credit profile, with sound fundamentals expected to sustain momentum over the next two to three years, reported ANI.

Indian Economy Agile, Active, & Resilient: FinMin

The Ministry of Finance, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), welcomed the announcement, calling it a reaffirmation of India’s “agile, active, and resilient” economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

S&P also revised India’s transfer and convertibility assessment to ‘A-’ from ‘BBB+’, citing a better monetary and external environment. The upgrade was driven by strong economic momentum — with real GDP growth averaging 8.8 per cent between FY22 and FY24, the highest in the Asia-Pacific region. The agency expects growth to average 6.8 per cent annually over the next three years.

Also Read : Tech Layoffs Deepen: Oracle Trims Cloud Workforce In Cost Push, Says Report

Sanjeev Sanyal Welcomes Upgrade, Anticipates More

Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, called the upgrade “much required” and noted that it helps narrow the gap between ratings assigned by major agencies and his own model’s assessment.

“I am pleased to hear that S&P has upgraded India’s sovereign rating to BBB from BBB-. This was much required because, as I have said before, the difference between what the ratings were being given by the three big rating agencies and my own model suggested was a gap of two notches,” Sanyal said.

He added that India’s strong economic performance should prompt similar outlook revisions from other agencies. “By doing this, at least the gap has been reduced somewhat, but I would argue that given India’s economic performance, we should expect a similar upgrade by the other two agencies, as well as over the next two to three years, a further upgrade, because as I said, even after this upgrade, India is probably underrated by one notch,” he remarked.

Despite fiscal deficits, growth is helping to moderate the debt-to-GDP ratio. Domestic consumption — accounting for around 60 per cent of GDP — remains a key shield against global volatility, including US tariffs and shifts in energy import sources.

S&P noted that India’s fiscal position, traditionally a weak spot, is improving. The general government deficit is projected to decline from 7.3 per cent of GDP in FY26 to 6.6 per cent by FY29. A major contributor to this progress is the reallocation of spending towards capital expenditure, which is set to reach Rs 11.2 trillion (3.1 per cent of GDP) in FY26, compared with 2 per cent a decade ago. Including state spending, public infrastructure investment stands at about 5.5 per cent of GDP — matching or surpassing peers.

S&P concluded that India’s rating is anchored by a dynamic economy, robust external balance sheet, and democratic institutions that ensure stability and predictability in policymaking.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 04:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Narendra Modi India Gdp INDIA
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
MEA Warns Pakistan Over ‘Reckless War-Mongering’, Cautions Of ‘Painful Consequences’
MEA Warns Pakistan Over ‘Reckless War-Mongering’, Cautions Of ‘Painful Consequences’
India
Bihar SIR: Supreme Court Orders ECI To Publish 65 Lakh Deleted Voter Names, State Reasons For Removal
Bihar SIR: Supreme Court Orders ECI To Publish 65 Lakh Deleted Voter Names, State Reasons
India
J-K: 12 Dead As Massive Cloudburst Hits Kishtwar Village, CM Omar Briefs Amit Shah As NDRF Teams Rushed
J-K: 12 Dead As Massive Cloudburst Hits Kishtwar Village, CM Omar Briefs Amit Shah As NDRF Teams Rushed
Cities
SC Questions Early Removal Of Stray Dogs Before Order Became Public, Reserves order
SC Questions Early Removal Of Stray Dogs Before Order Became Public, Reserves order
Advertisement

Videos

UP Assembly Special Session: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights State’s Growth, Calls for United Vision for Viksit Bharat
Breaking: Supreme Court Reserves Order on Stray Dogs; Focus on Civic Failures, Practicality of Shelter Plan
Breaking: Historic 24-Hour Debate in Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Vision 2047; CM Yogi to Address
Breaking: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing on Jammu and Kashmir’s Full Statehood Petition for Eight Weeks
Weather Update: Northern India Battles Severe Floods and Cloudbursts Amid Heavy Rains | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget