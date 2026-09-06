Indian Crude Nears $100: How West Asia Crisis Is Reshaping India’s Oil Outlook

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's crude import benchmark rose sharply due to West Asia.

Refiners diversified sources; Brent-linked crude share significantly rose.

Higher crude prices impact India's inflation, currency, and trade.

The Indian Crude Basket (ICB) is a benchmark representing the average price of crude oil imported and processed by Indian refiners. It is not the actual price paid for every crude cargo but serves as an indicator of India’s overall crude import cost.

The basket broadly combines two global benchmarks — Dated Brent, representing sweet crude, and the average of Dubai and Oman prices, representing sour crude.

The composition of the Indian Crude Basket changes according to India’s crude procurement pattern.

Factors such as crude quality, availability, freight costs, geopolitical risks and supply security influence the mix.

A higher Brent-linked weight means Brent pricing has a greater influence on the movement of the basket.

Amid renewed tensions in West Asia, India’s crude basket has moved sharply higher.

The Indian Crude Basket stood at USD 99.35 per barrel on September 2, while its September average rose to USD 97.32 per barrel.

This was 7.9 per cent higher than August’s average of USD 90.19 and 18.6 per cent above July’s USD 82.04.

West Asia Crisis Reshapes India’s Crude Sourcing Strategy

The escalation of tensions in West Asia has forced Indian refiners to reassess their crude procurement strategies.

While India has historically depended heavily on Middle Eastern suppliers, disruptions and risks around key shipping routes have encouraged refiners to diversify supplies from regions such as Russia, the U.S., Venezuela and other sources.

The changing supply mix has also influenced the composition of the Indian Crude Basket.

The Brent-linked share increased significantly to 77.81 per cent for September, while the Dubai/Oman-linked component stood at 22.19 per cent.

This does not mean that India imports 77.81 per cent of its crude from Brent-linked regions.

Instead, it reflects the pricing benchmarks that have a greater influence on the basket.

How Higher Crude Prices Impact India’s Economy

India imports nearly 90 per cent of its crude oil requirement, making global oil prices an important factor for inflation, currency stability and the trade balance.

A prolonged rise in crude prices can increase India’s oil import bill, widen the current account deficit and put pressure on the rupee.

Higher crude prices can also affect several industries, including transportation, aviation, chemicals, plastics and manufacturing, by increasing input and energy costs.

However, retail fuel prices do not automatically move in line with international crude prices, as they are also influenced by Taxes, refining margins, exchange rates and pricing decisions.

Do Indian Refiners Buy Crude at the Indian Crude Basket Price? The Indian Crude Basket is a reference benchmark and not the actual purchase price paid by refiners.

Indian oil companies purchase specific crude grades through long-term contracts or spot markets, with transactions often taking place at discounts or premiums to benchmark prices.

For instance, a refinery may purchase a particular crude grade below the benchmark price because of negotiated discounts, while another refinery may pay a premium depending on crude quality, availability and market conditions.

Freight, insurance and transportation costs also influence the final landed cost of crude.

Impact on Oil Companies and Markets For refiners and oil marketing companies, higher crude prices can have a mixed impact.

Refining margins depend largely on the difference between crude procurement costs and the prices of refined products such as petrol and diesel.

If refined product prices rise faster than crude costs, refining margins can remain healthy.

However, a sharp increase in crude prices without a corresponding rise in product prices can put pressure on profitability.

The latest rise in the Indian Crude Basket highlights how geopolitical developments can quickly influence India’s energy costs.

With West Asia continuing to remain a key source of uncertainty, crude prices, shipping costs and supply availability will remain important factors for India’s inflation, currency, trade balance and broader economic outlook.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

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