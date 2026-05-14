Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIndia’s Wholesale Inflation Surges To 8.3% In April As Fuel Prices Spike Amid Iran War

India’s Wholesale Inflation Surges To 8.3% In April As Fuel Prices Spike Amid Iran War

Wholesale price inflation surged to 8.30% in April, a significant increase from 3.88% in March. This rise was primarily driven by fuel, power, and crude petroleum prices.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 May 2026 02:32 PM (IST)

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Wholesale price inflation shot up to 8.30 per cent in April, from 3.88 per cent in March, led by a sharp spike in prices of fuel, power and crude petroleum.

Wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation in fuel and power jumped to 24.71 per cent in April, from 1.05 per cent in March. In crude petroleum, inflation was 88.06 per cent in April compared to 51.5 per cent in the previous month.

The sharp rise in WPI inflation reflects the impact of the West Asia crisis and the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz through which the majority of the crude oil is imported to India.

Inflation in food articles was 1.98 per cent in April, compared to 1.90 per cent in March. In non-food articles, inflation rose to 12.18 per cent during April, 11.5 per cent in the previous month, data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed.

"Positive rate of inflation in April 2026 is primarily due to an increase in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, basic metals, other manufacturing and non-food articles, etc.," the ministry said in a statement.

In the fuel and power basket, inflation in LPG was 10.92 per cent in April, as against (-) 1.54 per cent in March, while in petrol it was 32.40 per cent, against 2.50 per cent in the previous month. In high-speed diesel, inflation was 25.19 per cent in April against 3.26 per cent in March.

Despite a 50 per cent spike in global crude oil prices, the government has so far held fuel pump and household LPG rates stable to shield households from the impact of the retail price rise of petrol, diesel and LPG. However, prices of commercial LPG cylinders have been raised. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Published at : 14 May 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fuel Prices Wholesale Inflation
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India’s Wholesale Inflation Surges To 8.3% In April As Fuel Prices Spike Amid Iran War
India’s Wholesale Inflation Surges To 8.3% In April As Fuel Prices Spike Amid Iran War
Business
Gold Import Duty Goes Up And Gold ETFs Shoot Up 8%: Is This Your Cue To Invest?
Gold Import Duty Goes Up And Gold ETFs Shoot Up 8%: Is This Your Cue To Invest?
Business
Gold Just Got More Expensive In India: Here's What The Import Duty Hike Means For You
Gold Just Got More Expensive In India: Here's What The Import Duty Hike Means For You
Business
Gold Silver Rate Today (May 14): Prices Dip Across Major Cities; Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold Silver Rate Today (May 14): Prices Dip Across Major Cities; Check Latest Rates
Advertisement

Videos

China–US Summit: Trump-Xi Meeting in Beijing Turns Into High-Stakes Taiwan Showdown
Breaking: BRICS Foreign Ministers Meet in Delhi Focus on Energy, Food and Security Challenges
Breaking: Devastating Blast at Dewas Firecracker Factory in MP, Multiple Deaths and Injuries Reported
Breaking: V D Satheesan Named Kerala CM Face After Congress Final Approval, Big Political Shift
Breaking News: Congress Appoints VD Satheesan as Kerala CLP Leader, CM Face Announced
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget