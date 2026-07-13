Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal dismissed the Reuters report as
Explorer
'False, Baseless, Misleading': Piyush Goyal Refutes Reuters Claim On India-US Trade Deal
Piyush Goyal dismissed a Reuters report on India-US trade talks as "false" and "misleading", while Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said negotiations are on track and the deal is ready to be signed.
- Commerce Minister Goyal dismissed Reuters report as
- India-US trade agreement issues resolved, ready for signing.
- Reuters: India rejected quick trade deal for better terms.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the Commerce Minister's reaction to the Reuters report?
What is the status of the India-US trade deal negotiations?
According to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, all major issues in the proposed trade agreement are resolved. He stated that the deal is ready to be signed once the timing is appropriate, with no major obstacles remaining.
What did the Reuters report claim about India's trade agreement with the US?
Reuters claimed India rejected a fast-track trade agreement, seeking more favorable terms. The report suggested negotiations stalled because the US did not assure preferential tariffs or protection from additional US tariffs.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Business
'False, Misleading': Piyush Goyal Refutes Reuters Claim On India-US Trade Deal
Business
Too Much AI Slop On LinkedIn? Users Are Turning To Messy, Human Posts
Business
Musk Vs Altman Reloaded: Apple Lawsuit Triggers Fresh AI Billionaire Brawl
Business
E20 Petrol Is Now India's Standard Fuel: Which Countries Use Ethanol-Blended Fuel?
Advertisement
Business
8 Photos
Railway Budget 2026 | Indian Railways Spends Rs 2 Lakh Crore In FY26, Major Projects Accelerate
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion