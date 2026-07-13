India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusiness'False, Baseless, Misleading': Piyush Goyal Refutes Reuters Claim On India-US Trade Deal

'False, Baseless, Misleading': Piyush Goyal Refutes Reuters Claim On India-US Trade Deal

Piyush Goyal dismissed a Reuters report on India-US trade talks as "false" and "misleading", while Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said negotiations are on track and the deal is ready to be signed.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Commerce Minister Goyal dismissed Reuters report as
  • India-US trade agreement issues resolved, ready for signing.
  • Reuters: India rejected quick trade deal for better terms.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday dismissed a Reuters report claiming that India had rejected a fast-track trade agreement with the United States in pursuit of more favourable terms, calling the report "completely false, baseless and misleading."

Responding to the report on social media, Goyal said he had held "fantastic meetings" with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during the latter's visit to New Delhi in June. He added that both countries had reaffirmed their commitment to concluding a trade pact that is "balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers mutual benefit" for India and the US.

"This news is completely false, baseless and misleading. I had fantastic meetings with USTR Jamieson Greer, when he visited Delhi in June. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries," Goyal said in a post on X. 

'We Don't See Any Challenge': Commerce Secretary

India and the United States have resolved all major issues in their proposed trade agreement and are ready to sign the deal once both sides decide the timing is appropriate, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters while briefing them on India's trade data for June 2026, Agarwal said the negotiations had progressed smoothly and that there were no major obstacles remaining.

"We don't see any challenge in the India-US trade deal negotiations," he said, adding that discussions were continuing within an agreed framework and that engagement between the two countries had remained regular.

Highlighting the recent rounds of negotiations, Agarwal said an Indian delegation visited the US in May, followed by a visit by the American team to New Delhi in June.

"Talks are going on in a proper framework," he said.

 

What Reuters Reported?

Reuters claimed that India has opted against rushing into an interim trade agreement with the United States, choosing instead to push for more favourable terms as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government gains confidence from expanding trade partnerships, improving economic conditions and stronger political standing at home, according to officials and analysts.

Despite months of negotiations, New Delhi and Washington failed to conclude a limited trade pact during US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer's visit to India last month, even though both sides had indicated that an interim agreement was within reach.

Reuters reported citing Indian government official familiar with the talks, the negotiations stalled because Washington did not provide assurances on two of New Delhi's key demands — preferential tariff treatment over competitors such as China and protection from any additional US tariffs after the agreement is signed.

"Our position is clear. We will not rush into an agreement that is not on favourable terms or compromise on our red lines, particularly on agriculture," the official said.

The US, meanwhile, had hoped to secure quick trade concessions from India as President Donald Trump prepares to impose a fresh round of tariffs later this month. However, India's refusal to compromise could expose its exports to higher duties and prolong uncertainty for businesses.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Commerce Minister's reaction to the Reuters report?

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal dismissed the Reuters report as

What is the status of the India-US trade deal negotiations?

According to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, all major issues in the proposed trade agreement are resolved. He stated that the deal is ready to be signed once the timing is appropriate, with no major obstacles remaining.

What did the Reuters report claim about India's trade agreement with the US?

Reuters claimed India rejected a fast-track trade agreement, seeking more favorable terms. The report suggested negotiations stalled because the US did not assure preferential tariffs or protection from additional US tariffs.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 13 Jul 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Piyush Goyal  piyush Goyal Reuters Breaking News ABP Live Commerce India US Trade Deal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
'False, Baseless, Misleading': Piyush Goyal Refutes Reuters Claim On India-US Trade Deal
'False, Misleading': Piyush Goyal Refutes Reuters Claim On India-US Trade Deal
Business
Too Much AI Slop On LinkedIn? Users Are Turning To Messy, Human Posts For Better Reach
Too Much AI Slop On LinkedIn? Users Are Turning To Messy, Human Posts
Business
Musk Vs Altman Reloaded: Apple Lawsuit Triggers Fresh AI Billionaire Brawl On X
Musk Vs Altman Reloaded: Apple Lawsuit Triggers Fresh AI Billionaire Brawl
Business
E20 Petrol Is Now India's Standard Fuel: Which Countries Use Ethanol-Blended Fuel? Check Full List
E20 Petrol Is Now India's Standard Fuel: Which Countries Use Ethanol-Blended Fuel?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Protests Against Pakistan Government Continue in PoK for 35th Day
Safety Alert: Birthday Banner Falls From Flyover Onto Bike on Thane Highway
Breaking News: Baba Ramdev's Hindu Rashtra Remarks Trigger Political Controversy
Breaking News: Nitesh Rane's Remarks on Aamir Khan's Marriage Spark Political Row
Breaking: Four Teenagers Drown in Yamuna River in Delhi's Alipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget