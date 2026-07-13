'False, Baseless, Misleading': Piyush Goyal Refutes Reuters Claim On India-US Trade Deal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday dismissed a Reuters report claiming that India had rejected a fast-track trade agreement with the United States in pursuit of more favourable terms, calling the report "completely false, baseless and misleading."

Responding to the report on social media, Goyal said he had held "fantastic meetings" with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during the latter's visit to New Delhi in June. He added that both countries had reaffirmed their commitment to concluding a trade pact that is "balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers mutual benefit" for India and the US.

This news is completely false, baseless and misleading.



I had fantastic meetings with USTR Jamieson Greer, @USTradeRep, when he visited Delhi in June. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible… https://t.co/0JZOULEL6i — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 13, 2026

"This news is completely false, baseless and misleading. I had fantastic meetings with USTR Jamieson Greer, when he visited Delhi in June. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries," Goyal said in a post on X.

'We Don't See Any Challenge': Commerce Secretary

India and the United States have resolved all major issues in their proposed trade agreement and are ready to sign the deal once both sides decide the timing is appropriate, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters while briefing them on India's trade data for June 2026, Agarwal said the negotiations had progressed smoothly and that there were no major obstacles remaining.

"We don't see any challenge in the India-US trade deal negotiations," he said, adding that discussions were continuing within an agreed framework and that engagement between the two countries had remained regular.

Highlighting the recent rounds of negotiations, Agarwal said an Indian delegation visited the US in May, followed by a visit by the American team to New Delhi in June.

"Talks are going on in a proper framework," he said.