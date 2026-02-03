No Compromise On Agriculture In India-US Trade Deal: 'Farmers’ Interests Non-Negotiable'

The Indian government has drawn a clear red line in the India-US trade agreement, with senior sources stressing that there will be no compromise on agriculture and dairy interests. According to high-level sources, India has made it clear that its position on farm and dairy products remains unchanged and that the interests of Indian farmers will not be sacrificed at any stage.

The sources said there would be no agreement covering Indian agricultural or dairy products under the trade deal. “The government is firm on its stand. The interests of Indian farmers, past, present and future, remain fully protected, and there will be no compromise,” they said.

Govt Reaffirms Red Lines on Agriculture

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, meanwhile, said the India-US trade agreement will create vast opportunities for domestic farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs and skilled workers, while strengthening the Make in India initiative.

India and the United States have agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent, US President Donald Trump announced on Monday after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘Make in India for the World’

Goyal said the agreement would also help India access advanced technologies from the US, boosting domestic manufacturing and innovation.

“This agreement unlocks unprecedented opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs and skilled workers to Make in India for the world, Design in India for the world and Innovate in India for the world,” Goyal said in a post on social media.

He said the development reflected the strength of two like-minded, fair-trading democracies working together for shared prosperity. “Both India and the US are natural allies. Our partnership will co-create technologies, co-develop solutions and work together for peace, growth and a brighter future for both countries,” he added.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal also described the understanding as a “landmark trade deal”, saying it would unlock shared prosperity, innovation and growth for the two democratic partners. “Congratulations to the people of India and the US,” he said.