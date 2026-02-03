Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessNo Compromise On Agriculture In India-US Trade Deal: 'Farmers’ Interests Non-Negotiable'

No Compromise On Agriculture In India-US Trade Deal: 'Farmers’ Interests Non-Negotiable'

While a trade deal is expected to reduce US tariffs on Indian goods, India aims to boost domestic manufacturing and innovation through access to US technology, fostering shared prosperity and growth.

By : Vishal Pandey | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 02:01 PM (IST)

The Indian government has drawn a clear red line in the India-US trade agreement, with senior sources stressing that there will be no compromise on agriculture and dairy interests. According to high-level sources, India has made it clear that its position on farm and dairy products remains unchanged and that the interests of Indian farmers will not be sacrificed at any stage.

The sources said there would be no agreement covering Indian agricultural or dairy products under the trade deal. “The government is firm on its stand. The interests of Indian farmers, past, present and future, remain fully protected, and there will be no compromise,” they said.

Govt Reaffirms Red Lines on Agriculture

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, meanwhile, said the India-US trade agreement will create vast opportunities for domestic farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs and skilled workers, while strengthening the Make in India initiative.

India and the United States have agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent, US President Donald Trump announced on Monday after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘Make in India for the World’

Goyal said the agreement would also help India access advanced technologies from the US, boosting domestic manufacturing and innovation.

“This agreement unlocks unprecedented opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs and skilled workers to Make in India for the world, Design in India for the world and Innovate in India for the world,” Goyal said in a post on social media.

He said the development reflected the strength of two like-minded, fair-trading democracies working together for shared prosperity. “Both India and the US are natural allies. Our partnership will co-create technologies, co-develop solutions and work together for peace, growth and a brighter future for both countries,” he added.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal also described the understanding as a “landmark trade deal”, saying it would unlock shared prosperity, innovation and growth for the two democratic partners. “Congratulations to the people of India and the US,” he said.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Published at : 03 Feb 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Agriculture Farmers India US Trade Deal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Supreme Court Slams Meta, WhatsApp Over 2021 Privacy Policy: Indian User Data Can’t Be Used For Business
Supreme Court Raises Red Flag On Targeted Ads After WhatsApp Chats, Slams Meta’s Practices
India
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs: WATCH
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs
World
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
News
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
Advertisement

Videos

Trade Deal Defense: Ramdas Athawale Counters Opposition’s Farmer Concerns
Politics: Sanjay Singh Claims Trade Agreement Will Hurt Farmers and Raise Fuel Prices
Breaking News: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Defends Police Firing, Highlights Crime Reduction and Public Safety
Breaking News: India‑US Trade Deal Safe for Agriculture, Dairy; Govt Promises Full Transparency in Parliament
Breaking News: Govt Ready for Discussion on India‑US Trade Deal, Nadda Calls Opposition ‘Irresponsible & Anti-National’
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget