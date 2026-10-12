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English NewsBusinessIndia-UK CETA: Annual Data Exchange Planned To Help More Businesses Benefit From Trade Pact

India-UK CETA: Annual Data Exchange Planned To Help More Businesses Benefit From Trade Pact

India and the UK will exchange annual data on CETA use, including tariff claims and business feedback, to help more firms benefit. The pact allows 99% of Indian goods duty-free entry into Britain.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 08:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India and UK agreed to annual data exchange on CETA usage.
  • CETA, effective July 2026, boosts bilateral trade significantly.
  • Early trade gains include duty-free salmon, whisky, cars.

India and the United Kingdom have agreed to exchange data annually on the use of their Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), including businesses’ claims for lower tariffs and feedback on its implementation, to help more companies benefit from the pact.

The data exchange will begin a year after the agreement comes into force, according to a joint statement issued after the 16th meeting of the India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO).

The CETA, a free trade agreement, came into force on July 15, 2026. It allows 99% of Indian goods to enter the British market duty-free, while 90% of UK goods enter India either duty-free or at reduced tariffs.

The agreement is benefiting several sectors on both sides, including automotive, manufacturing, consumer goods, creative industries and medical technology.

Annual Data Exchange To Help Businesses

“We agreed that we will exchange data annually starting one year after the date of entry into force of the CETA on how businesses are using the agreement,” the joint statement said.

The exchange will include data on how frequently businesses claim lower tariffs under the agreement, along with feedback on what is working well and where additional support is needed.

According to the statement, the exercise will provide both countries with a shared understanding of priorities and help identify ways to enable more companies, particularly small and medium-sized businesses, to benefit from the trade pact.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Jonathan Reynolds chaired the meeting.

Scottish Salmon, Scotch Whisky And Cars Enter Indian Market

The joint statement highlighted early trade gains under the agreement. The first tariff-free Scottish salmon shipment from the UK reached India within a fortnight of the pact’s implementation, with several thousand kilograms exported since then.

Scotch whisky has also entered the Indian market at reduced tariffs, while the first cars exported under the tariff-rate quota have cleared customs and been imported into India.

On the day the agreement came into force, Indian exporters sent more than 50 consignments to the UK. These included electronics such as smartphones; electrical and mechanical machinery, including turbojets; gold jewellery; ready-made garments; woollen yarn; tea; and coffee.

India, UK To Deepen Trade Cooperation

The two countries also agreed on a plan to ensure the smooth functioning of CETA. This includes establishing committees and working groups and confirming government-to-government contact points for every part of the agreement.

They further agreed to deepen cooperation in services, innovation, government procurement, science and technology, and gender-related issues, while promoting greater business-to-business engagement and stronger regional partnerships.

The 17th meeting of JETCO will be held in the United Kingdom in 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the annual data exchange between India and the UK regarding CETA?

The data exchange aims to help more companies benefit from the CETA by providing insights into tariff claims and feedback on its implementation. This helps identify priorities and support areas.

When did the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) become effective?

The CETA, a free trade agreement between India and the UK, came into force on July 15, 2026. The annual data exchange will begin one year after this date.

How does the CETA agreement benefit goods from India and the UK?

Under CETA, 99% of Indian goods can enter the British market duty-free. Conversely, 90% of UK goods enter India either duty-free or at reduced tariffs.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
UK INDIA India UK CETA
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