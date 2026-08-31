India’s Economy Shines: GDP Growth Surges 7.8% In First Quarter Of FY27

Concerns over rising inflation had raised questions about the strength of India’s economy this year. However, the latest government data paints a stronger picture, with real GDP growing 7.8% in the first quarter of financial year 2026-27.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released the GDP figures for April-June on Monday, August 31. According to the data, nominal GDP grew 10.3% during the quarter.

Q1 Growth

The government said India maintained its growth momentum despite continued economic challenges globally. The 7.8% real GDP growth in the first quarter points to sustained economic activity during the period.

The latest figures also come as the government has revised the way GDP is measured, with 2022-23 now being used as the base year.

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New Base Year

The government released a new series for annual and quarterly GDP estimates on February 27, 2026, using 2022-23 as the base year. This was followed by the release of the provisional GDP estimates for financial year 2025-26 on June 5.

The latest release also includes revisions to earlier figures. MoSPI has updated the annual GDP estimates for financial years 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 using new data and information obtained from various government sources.

Quarterly GDP estimates from the first quarter of 2022-23 through the fourth quarter of 2025-26 have also been revised. The provisional GDP estimates for 2025-26 have been updated to incorporate the latest available data.

What The Data Covers

The GDP estimates bring together data from several parts of the economy, including industrial production, prices and banking services. Administrative data from various government departments has also been taken into account.

Alongside the GDP numbers, MoSPI has released estimates covering consumption, investment and other expenditure in the economy.

The figures have been provided at constant prices, based on the 2022-23 base year, as well as at current prices. The revised series is intended to provide a more up-to-date picture of economic activity and growth.

The 7.8% first-quarter growth therefore suggests that India's economy continued to expand at a healthy pace during April-June, despite the wider global economic pressures and concerns over inflation.

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