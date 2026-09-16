Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's rice export growth slowed due to West Asia conflict.

Disrupted routes, increased costs lead to cautious West Asian buying.

Rerouted shipments, surging costs threaten global rice export markets.

India's rice exports grew only 2.17 per cent year-on-year to $4.81 billion during April-August of 2026-27, as the continuing West Asia conflict disrupted shipping routes and pushed up freight and marine insurance costs.

The slowdown comes despite India remaining the world's largest rice exporter. Exporters said buyers in key West Asian markets are taking a cautious approach to purchases, with uncertainty over cargo movement affecting both shipment schedules and inventory decisions, reported The Financial Express.

Rice shipments in August were valued at $0.91 billion, an increase of 4.12 per cent from the same month last year.

West Asian Buyers Stock Up Only As Needed

Higher transportation costs and uncertainty around shipping routes have changed the way some major importers are managing their inventories.

Exporters said Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other West Asian markets are currently purchasing rice largely according to immediate requirements rather than building larger stocks.

The situation remains fluid, with cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz continuing to be a concern.

As a result, a large portion of India's rice and vegetable shipments is currently being routed through Sohar and Muscat in Oman and Khor Fakkan in the UAE.

Also Read : UPI Charges From October 15: Paying More Than Rs 2,000? Know What The New Rule Means

Shipping Disruptions Add To Exporters' Costs

The logistical challenges extend across several ports in the region. Exporters said operations at ports in Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Dammam and Jebel Ali have been heavily disrupted.

Alternative shipping routes have increased both transit times and costs. Jeddah, a key gateway on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast, has also faced Houthi attacks, while tensions around the Bab el-Mandeb route have added to concerns over cargo movement.

Indian exporters have faced a sharp increase in ocean freight and marine insurance costs since February. Freight charges to several Middle Eastern destinations have risen by nearly 1,000 per cent to 3,000 per cent.

The continuing disruption linked to the Strait of Hormuz has added further pressure on rice shipments.

Exporters Warn Of Wider Impact

Ranjit Singh Jossan, vice president of the Basmati Rice Millers and Exporters Association, Punjab, told Financial Express that the impact could extend beyond India's trade with West Asia if the disruption persists.

According to Jossan, a prolonged situation could affect India's rice shipments to Europe and other global markets as well, turning the current disruption into a longer-term challenge for the country's rice industry.

For exporters, the concern is therefore not limited to higher costs for shipments headed to the Middle East. Prolonged disruption across key maritime routes could affect the movement of Indian agricultural exports to other destinations.

India Accounts For Around 45% Of Global Rice Trade

India has maintained its position as the world's largest rice exporter over the past decade, accounting for around 45 per cent of global rice trade.

The country exports both Basmati and non-Basmati rice to more than 140 countries across Asia, the West Asia, Europe and the US. Its export basket includes aromatic as well as long-grain varieties.

The US Department of Agriculture has estimated India's rice exports for 2025-26 at 23 million tonnes (MT), compared with 22.83 MT in the previous year.

However, the value of rice exports had already declined 7.5 per cent year-on-year to $11.53 billion in FY26.

Indian rice exporters also face competition from countries such as Pakistan and Thailand in several overseas markets.

With freight and insurance expenses remaining elevated and West Asian buyers limiting purchases to immediate requirements, the first five months of 2026-27 have so far delivered only modest growth in India's rice export value.

Also Read : Tata Sons Listing Deadline Passed, Now RBI Files Caveat In Bombay HC: What Happens Next?