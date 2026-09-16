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English NewsBusinessIndia has 'huge opportunity' as Salesforce shifts to AI-first enterprise systems: CEO Benioff

India has 'huge opportunity' as Salesforce shifts to AI-first enterprise systems: CEO Benioff

San Francisco, Sep 16 (PTI): Salesforce sees a "huge opportunity" for India as the company moves to rebuild its enterprise systems with an AI-first approach, with its vast pool of technology professionals and partners expected to play a key role in the transformation, CEO and co-founder Marc Benioff said here on Tuesda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 02:07 AM (IST)

San Francisco, Sep 16 (PTI): Salesforce sees a "huge opportunity" for India as the company moves to rebuild its enterprise systems with an AI-first approach, with its vast pool of technology professionals and partners expected to play a key role in the transformation, CEO and co-founder Marc Benioff said here on Tuesday.

Responding to a question from PTI, Benioff said Salesforce has built "incredible teams" in India and to be an important part of the company's AI-led transformation.

"We've built incredible teams in India. We love the Indian people, and I think this is a huge opportunity for India. That is, we're going to rebuild all of our enterprise systems to be AI first, and I think these intelligent interfaces-they're going to do some of the work, and then they're going to need partners, trailblazers, and we have millions and millions of trailblazers in India. So I'm sure that they will be a key part of this incredible story." Benioff was addressing a press conference on the sidelines of Dreamforce 2026 here.

Salesforce has had a presence in India for more than two decades and has expanded its operations in the country across technology, research and development, sales and customer support.

India is also home to a large ecosystem of Salesforce-trained professionals, developers and implementation partners.

The company has been increasingly focusing on artificial intelligence and autonomous AI agents, integrating the technology into its enterprise software offerings as businesses look to automate tasks and provide employees with AI-powered tools. PTI RSN NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Sep 2026 02:15 AM (IST)
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