Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIndia has capacity to repay 94 per cent of its foreign debt in a single day, says Fadnavis

India has capacity to repay 94 per cent of its foreign debt in a single day, says Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday dismissed concerns about an economic slowdown in the country, saying India has the capacity to repay 94 percent of its foreign debt in a single da.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 12:00 AM (IST)

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday dismissed concerns about an economic slowdown in the country, saying India has the capacity to repay 94 percent of its foreign debt in a single day.

Addressing a press conference here to mark Prime minister Narendra Modi's 12 years in office, Fadnavis recalled the economic situation in earlier years, he said there was a time when concerns were raised about India's ability to repay foreign debt.

"There was a period when people used to say that unless the IMF and World Bank came to India's rescue, the country would collapse because it did not have enough money to repay its foreign debt," he said.

In the present, Fadnavis said, "Today, if required, India has the capacity to repay 94 per cent of its foreign debt in a single day." He also said that unlike earlier periods when the country sometimes lacked enough foreign exchange reserves to cover even a month's imports, India now had reserves sufficient to finance imports for nearly 11 months.

The CM said the country continues to record the highest growth rate in the world despite repeated predictions of a recession.

Fadnavis said those forecasting a downturn had been proved wrong by India's economic performance.

India's GDP stayed robust in the January-March quarter with 7.8 per cent growth, while the FY26 expansion was at a healthy 7.7 per cent.

"People kept talking about recession, recession, recession. But the economic growth rate in the current year is the highest in the world. India remains the fastest-developing economy," he said.

Fadnavis said India had emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy and had crossed the USD 4.5 trillion mark, putting it firmly on course to become a USD 5 trillion economy.

"People were saying there is a recession. But India still has the highest growth rate in the world and remains the fastest-growing economy," he said.

Highlighting the country's external position, the chief minister said India today possessed foreign exchange reserves of around Rs 66 lakh crore, enough to cover 11 months of imports.

Fadnavis further said India had become a global leader in digital transactions, with annual digital payments touching Rs 314 lakh crore and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) being adopted by nearly 30 countries.

"The world spoke of recession, but India's economy has continued to expand and remains the fastest-growing among major economies," he said. PTI MR RSY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Published at : 13 Jun 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News Business News 13 June 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India has capacity to repay 94 per cent of its foreign debt in a single day, says Fadnavis
India has capacity to repay 94 per cent of its foreign debt in a single day, says Fadnavis
Business
Travel Now, Pay Later? The Risks Of Financing Vacations Through Credit
Travel Now, Pay Later? The Risks Of Financing Vacations Through Credit
Business
Dalal Street Ends Higher As Sensex Gains Over 1,600 Points, Nifty Closes At 23,622
Dalal Street Ends Higher As Sensex Gains Over 1,600 Points, Nifty Closes At 23,622
Business
Quote Of The Day | Sundar Pichai On Why Setbacks Don’t Define Success
Quote Of The Day | Sundar Pichai On Why Setbacks Don’t Define Success
Advertisement

Videos

MEENAKSHI NOMINATION ROW: Supreme Court Dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea, No Relief on Rajya Sabha Nomination
Governance: Yogi says India has witnessed transformational change since 2014 under Modi’s leadership
Congress Stand: Party says it will fight the issue both legally and politically.
Breaking News: Supreme Court begins writing order in Meenakshi Natarajan nomination cancellation case
Politics: Rekha Gupta highlights 12 years of Modi government, calls it a transformative era for India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget