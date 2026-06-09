Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fitch cuts India's FY27 growth to 6.4%.

Rising fuel costs to curb spending, boosting inflation.

RBI to hike rates to 5.5 percent.

India's economic growth could lose some momentum this financial year as the fallout from the US-Iran conflict ripples through global energy markets, according to Fitch Ratings, which has lowered its forecast for the country while warning of slower consumer spending and rising inflationary pressures.

The global ratings agency has revised India's GDP growth projection for FY27 to 6.4 per cent, down from its earlier estimate of 6.7 per cent, citing the impact of higher fuel prices and a deteriorating global economic backdrop.

The downgrade comes days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) trimmed its own growth outlook for the current financial year to 6.6 per cent while raising its inflation forecast to 5.1 per cent.

Energy Shock Emerging As A Key Risk

At the heart of Fitch's revised outlook is the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran, which has disrupted energy markets and pushed crude oil prices higher.

According to the agency's June Global Economic Outlook, the economic slowdown is expected to be most visible during the second and third quarters of FY27, when rising prices could begin to squeeze household budgets and weigh on consumption, reported PTI.

"We expect GDP growth to ease to 6.4 per cent in FY27, a downward revision of 0.3pp from March. Domestic demand will be the main driver of growth, but lower imports in real terms imply positive contributions to growth from net external demand," Fitch said.

The agency noted that petrol and diesel prices have risen by 4-5 per cent in recent weeks, increasing the risk of broader inflationary pressures across the economy.

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Why Consumer Spending Could Come Under Pressure

India's economy has remained largely consumption-driven in recent years, making household spending a crucial growth engine.

Fitch believes that higher fuel and energy costs could erode real incomes and reduce discretionary spending, even as government and private-sector investment activity remains relatively resilient.

The ratings agency expects rising prices to affect consumers most noticeably in the September and December quarters, creating a temporary drag on economic momentum.

However, it remains optimistic about India's medium-term prospects.

For FY28, Fitch expects growth to rebound to 6.7 per cent as energy market disruptions ease and consumer demand recovers. Growth is then projected to moderate towards a trend rate of 6.4 per cent in FY29.

Global Economy Also Feeling The Heat

India is not alone in facing the consequences of the energy crisis.

Fitch has also lowered its forecast for global economic growth in 2026 by 0.2 percentage points to 2.4 per cent, warning that the oil shock triggered by the US-Iran conflict is becoming a significant headwind for economies worldwide.

"The oil price shock is hitting world growth prospects and increasing downside risks. But we are also amid a very pronounced boom in global spending on IT and that is cushioning the impact on activity in the near term, particularly in Asia," Fitch Chief Economist Brian Coulton said.

The agency highlighted that the Strait of Hormuz has remained shut for 14 weeks, with reopening now expected only in July.

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Oil Price Assumptions Revised Sharply Higher

Reflecting the continuing disruption in energy supplies, Fitch has raised its forecast for Brent crude oil prices.

The agency now expects Brent crude to average $87 per barrel in 2026, significantly higher than the $70 per barrel forecast issued in March.

Even so, Fitch believes the current energy shock remains less severe than the oil crises of previous decades.

"The oil shock is a strong headwind to world growth, but its base case is far less severe than the pernicious oil shocks of the 1970s," the report said.

It noted that real oil prices had surged to around $170 per barrel during the 1979 energy crisis, while global dependence on oil has declined substantially since then.

"Oil consumption as a share of world GDP has halved since 1980," Fitch added.

Inflation Risks Building Beneath The Surface

While consumer inflation in India has not yet risen sharply, Fitch believes the pressure is beginning to build.

The agency pointed out that wholesale price inflation climbed 8.3 per cent year-on-year in April, while consumer inflation edged up to 3.5 per cent.

It expects inflation to continue rising through the remainder of the year.

"We expect inflation to rise steadily over the months ahead, reaching 5.3 per cent by the end of the year. This reflects a combination of base effects and higher energy prices," Fitch said.

The agency also flagged weather-related risks, including forecasts of below-average monsoon rainfall and persistent heatwave conditions, as factors that could push food prices higher.

Could RBI Tighten Rates Again?

Although the RBI kept its benchmark policy rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent in June, Fitch believes the central bank may eventually need to respond to mounting price pressures.

The ratings agency expects the RBI to raise rates once during the year, taking the policy rate to 5.5 per cent.

According to Fitch, the move would help address inflationary pressures stemming from what it described as an adverse supply shock caused by higher energy costs.

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Rupee Seen Remaining Relatively Stable

Despite concerns around oil imports and external balances, Fitch does not foresee a sharp depreciation in the Indian currency.

The agency said it expects the rupee to average around 97.50 against the US dollar during the current financial year, suggesting that currency markets may remain relatively stable even as growth moderates.

Fitch's revised outlook underscores the challenge facing policymakers in FY27: maintaining growth momentum while managing the inflationary consequences of a global energy shock.