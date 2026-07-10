Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India dropped to 125th place, reflecting limited global mobility.

Index assesses mobility, investment, and quality of life factors.

Europe dominates top spots; advanced economies also slipped.

India has slipped one place to 125th in the Global Passport Index 2026, underscoring the country's limited global mobility despite a marginal improvement in its overall score, according to the latest report by Global Citizen Solutions (GCS).

The index, which evaluates 197 countries and territories, found that Indian passport holders currently enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 26 destinations, reported Business Standard. However, India's mobility score continues to lag behind advanced economies, resulting in a lower overall ranking.

While India's score improved slightly compared with last year, several other countries advanced at a faster pace, pushing India down from 124th in 2025 to 125th in 2026. Since 2021, India has climbed only two places, from 127th to 125th, highlighting the relatively slow pace of improvement.

Passport Strength Goes Beyond Visa-Free Travel

Unlike conventional passport rankings that focus almost entirely on visa-free access, the Global Passport Index measures passport strength across three broad pillars, Enhanced Mobility, Investment and Quality of Living.

According to the report, the methodology aims to capture the wider benefits associated with citizenship, including economic opportunities and overall living standards, rather than travel access alone.

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Europe Continues to Dominate Global Rankings

While India remained outside the top tier, Europe strengthened its dominance by claiming nine of the world's top 10 passports.

Sweden secured the number one position globally, followed by Switzerland and Finland, while Singapore was the only non-European country to make the top 10.

Researchers noted that the leading European economies remain closely matched due to their combination of strong travel freedom, high living standards and attractive investment environments.

Ireland Stays Ahead of the UK

One of the notable findings of this year's report is Ireland's continued lead over the United Kingdom for the second consecutive year.

Ireland ranked seventh globally with a composite score of around 93.4, narrowly ahead of the UK at eighth with 93.08.

Researchers said Brexit continues to shape the difference between the two countries. Irish citizens retain unrestricted freedom of movement across the European Union while also benefiting from the Common Travel Area with the UK.

Advanced Economies Lose Ground Too

The report also showed that several developed English-speaking economies have slipped in recent years.

The United States, which topped the index in 2021, has fallen to 12th place in 2026. Canada dropped 11 places, Australia declined by 10 places and New Zealand slipped 15 places over the same period.

According to the report, tightening immigration policies and reciprocal visa measures have contributed to weaker mobility rankings for several countries.

What India's Ranking Suggests

Although India's passport ranking improved modestly over the past five years, the latest report suggests that stronger global mobility remains a challenge.

The findings indicate that while traditional passport rankings often focus solely on visa-free travel, broader indicators such as investment attractiveness and quality of life are becoming increasingly important in determining the overall strength of a country's passport.

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