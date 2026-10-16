India's Exports Hit $259.89 Billion In H1 FY27, Up 18.51% Despite Trade Uncertainty With US

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's exports surged 23%, US remains top market.

Electronic, engineering goods exports drove strong overall growth.

India-US trade deal faces market access, agricultural obstacles.

Narrow interim India-US trade agreement likely, not immediate.

Amidst India-US trade related disrupted ties hit by tensions over tariffs, visa curbs affecting Indian techies and Elon Musk’s Starlink entry into India ahead of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s India visit, the United States remains India’s largest merchandise export destination during the first half of the financial year 2026-27, even as India’s merchandise shipments surge 23 per cent year-on-year at USD 44.40 billion in September 2026.

Driven by higher shipments of electronic goods, engineering goods, petroleum products, chemicals, organic and inorganic chemicals and cotton yarn/fabs/made-ups, handloom products exports, the boost in exports for the sixth straight month of the fiscal, lifts exports for the first half of 2026–27 by 18.51 per cent to USD 259.89 billion, an analysis of Government data shows.

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Exports Defy Geopolitics

Merchandise exports during April-September 2026-27 also cumulatively mopped up USD 259.89 billion, rising 18.51 per cent over USD 219.30 billion during April-September 2025-26. Exports of both merchandise and services grew galloped at 13.84 per cent during April-September at USD 476.20 billion, as compared to USD 418.31 billion in April-September 2025-26.

The strong performance was underlined by a comparatively modest rise of 8 per cent in merchandise imports to USD 74.61 billion reinforcing the resilience of Indian exporters amid tariff uncertainties, geopolitical tensions and logistics challenges.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA views the moderation in the growth of merchandise imports to a 6-month low of 8.0 per cent as a result of a sharp contraction in gold imports. “This contained the merchandise trade deficit at USD 30.2 billion in the month, lower than the USD 33 billion seen in September 2025, mirroring the trend seen during five months of FY2027.

The Government has been pushing the mission of export competitiveness in a challenging global trading environment and as SC Ralhan, President, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) lauds exporters who continue to respond to uncertainty with agility, strengthening their presence across markets and product categories.

“The broad-based contribution of traditional and emerging sectors adds depth to this performance,” says Ralhan.

Key Sectors Deliver

The high double-digit growth in engineering goods exports in September is a case in point reflecting the sector's resilience and global competitiveness. Pankaj Chadha, Chairman, Engineering Export Promotion Council, EEPC India points to the momentum in engineering goods exports.

“Engineering goods exports in September 2026 stood at USD12.17 billion, up nearly 21 per cent from USD 10.06 billion in the same month last year. Cumulatively, total shipment value during the April-September period of FY27 at USD 70.87 billion is up 19.7 per cent on-year,” says Chadha.

The FIEO president also credits the strength of the first-half performance to the diversity of its growth drivers. Technology-intensive exports are adding momentum alongside established sectors such as engineering, chemicals, and agriculture. For instance, electronic goods exports increased by 70.44 per cent YoY at USD 5.31 billion in September 2026 even as petroleum products exports increased by 31.90 per cent on-year to USD 6.22 billion in September 2026 over USD 4.71 billion.

Key to India’s export performance and its is the US “retaining its position as our largest merchandise export market underscoring the importance of this economic partnership,” emphasises Ralhan. “Alongside strengthening established trade relationships, we must accelerate efforts to diversify export destinations and create fresh opportunities for Indian businesses,” Ralhan says.

Uncertainty Looms Over Deal

Going ahead, much of future trade between India and the US is contingent on the bilateral trade agreement that the two thrash out. However, a slew of irritants have combined to make the ties more transactional than conducive to working out a deal that is in India’s interests. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has flagged concern over both sides reaching a plateau and at this stage "giving or taking might be very, very difficult."

She has though added that both sides would do it if there is room to operate while speaking at the Munich Leaders Meeting. A lot appears to be riding on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s upcoming India visit.

Ajay Srivastava, founder of Global Trade Research Initiative, expects that the India–US bilateral trade agreement and Starlink’s entry into India could feature in the talks, as both are currently important points of contention between the two countries. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has, however, signalled readiness to close the deal, while Sitharaman has stressed the limits on further concessions.

Experts at BMI, a Fitch solutions company expect India and the US will eventually conclude a narrow interim agreement, but not immediately. While both governments have strong reasons to prevent negotiations from failing, the remaining issues leave limited room for compromise.

With market access and agriculture remaining the main obstacles, India will resist costly concessions unless the US offers it a clear advantage over competing exporters. India’s effective US tariff rate is currently 13.6 per cent, according to BMI, well below the roughly 35 per cent starting point used in February. A narrow agreement would therefore deliver only modest direct gains unless it targets commercially important sectors, the argument goes.

Washington also wants India to help reduce its bilateral goods deficit. The US recorded a USD 45.7 billion deficit with India in 2024. While larger Indian purchases of US aircraft, energy, technology and defence equipment could narrow the gap, those would not resolve wider US concerns about market access, BMI experts point out. India’s reliance on Russian oil has added another obstacle with the Iran conflict subsequently disrupting Gulf supplies and increasing India’s incentive to retain alternative sources.

The new Lindsey O. Graham sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 authorises measures linked to Russian energy purchases, although waiver provisions give the administration considerable discretion.

Srivastava contends that even without no deal, trade would not stop but uncertainty would make pricing, contracts and investment decisions harder. “India should also stop granting major unilateral concessions to the US while the trade deal remains unfinished. Over the past two years, India has cut duties on products of US interest, including motorcycles, bourbon, some pharmaceuticals and Ethernet switches, allowed FDI in inventory-based e-commerce for exports, and scrapped the equalization levy on foreign platforms,” says Srivastava.

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“Moreover, from 15 October, UPI fees would weaken India’s free payment system, benefiting Visa and Mastercard. Each concession granted without reciprocal gains reduces India’s bargaining power,” cautions Srivastava.

A narrow interim agreement between India and the US looks likely but not immediately. While both governments have strong reasons to prevent negotiations from failing, the remaining issues leave limited room for compromise.

(Mukherjee is a contributing writer for ABP Live English. A business journalist for more than 15 years, she has written extensively on the economy, policy, and international relations in Indian newspapers and magazines)