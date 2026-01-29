Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIndia Opens Doors To EU Banks: What The New Trade Deal Really Allows

India Opens Doors To EU Banks: What The New Trade Deal Really Allows

Once the agreement comes into force, banks from the 27-nation EU bloc will be permitted to open up to 15 branches in India over a four-year period.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 02:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

EU banks will soon be able to expand their physical presence in India under the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), marking a significant shift in the country’s approach to foreign bank access and financial services liberalisation. 

Once the agreement comes into force, banks from the 27-nation EU bloc will be permitted to open up to 15 branches in India over a four-year period, reported Moneycontrol.

This represents an expansion from the earlier cap of 12 branches that India had offered under the General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS), signalling a more open and forward-looking stance as New Delhi seeks deeper economic engagement with Europe.

What Has India Agreed To?

According to an official government release, the proposed FTA introduces a liberalised framework for bank branch licensing. The revised cap will allow EU banks to open a maximum of 15 branches in India over four years, subject to domestic regulatory approvals.

The government said India’s offer reflects recent reforms across the financial sector, including the decision to allow 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector and enhanced FDI limits of up to 74 per cent in banking.

Officials view the move as part of a calibrated liberalisation strategy rather than a sudden opening of the sector.

What Does The EU Get And What Does India Get Back?

In return for easing access to its banking market, India has secured reciprocal treatment for its own lenders. Indian banks will not face any numerical restrictions on opening branches in EU member states, though they will continue to be governed by local regulatory requirements.

At present, three Indian banks, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India, operate in the EU, with a combined total of five branches. Additionally, State Bank of India maintains a representative office in the region.

From the European side, five EU banks currently operate 33 branches in India, while 17 banks maintain representative offices.

Financial Services: A Key Pillar Of The Deal

The European Union has described the agreement as offering its companies “privileged access” to India’s services market, particularly in sectors such as financial services and maritime transport.

“It has the most ambitious commitments on financial services by India in any trade agreement, going beyond what it has offered to other partners,” the EU said in a statement issued on January 27.

The two sides have also agreed to cooperate on fast payments and real-time remittances, leveraging digital platforms such as India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

What Is Not On The Table

The report cited a government official and clarified that India has not offered market access in legal services under the proposed agreement, indicating that sensitive professional services remain outside the scope of liberalisation for now.

How Does This Compare With Other Trade Deals?

India has extended an identical cap on bank branch openings to New Zealand under their trade agreement. India and New Zealand concluded negotiations for their FTA on December 22, 2025, after talks that began in March of the same year.

Officials say this consistency reflects India’s intent to maintain a balanced approach to financial services access across trade partnerships.

India and the EU concluded negotiations on January 27 on what both sides described as a 'historic, ambitious and commercially significant' trade agreement, the largest such deal ever concluded by either party.

Negotiations were first launched in 2007, suspended in 2013, and revived in 2022. The final, 14th negotiating round took place in October 2025, followed by intensive technical and political discussions.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How many new bank branches can EU banks open in India?

EU banks will be permitted to open up to 15 branches in India over a four-year period, an increase from the previous cap of 12.

What does India gain in return for liberalizing its banking sector?

India has secured reciprocal treatment for its own lenders, meaning Indian banks will not face numerical restrictions on opening branches in EU member states.

Does the FTA include market access for legal services?

No, India has not offered market access in legal services under the proposed agreement. Sensitive professional services remain outside the scope of liberalization for now.

How does this agreement compare to India's trade deal with New Zealand?

India has extended an identical cap on bank branch openings to New Zealand under their trade agreement, reflecting a balanced approach to financial services access.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 02:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
FTA India EU FTA Indian Banking System Eu Banks
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
UGC Equity Regulations 2026: Supreme Court Says 2012 Rules To Remain In Force For Now
UGC Equity Regulations 2026: Supreme Court Says 2012 Rules To Remain In Force For Now
Budget
Economic Survey Flags Slower Growth, Pegs FY27 GDP At Up To 7.2%
Economic Survey Flags Slower Growth, Pegs FY27 GDP At Up To 7.2%
India
BJP’s Saurabh Joshi Wins Chandigarh Mayor Post As Opposition Unity Cracks
BJP’s Saurabh Joshi Wins Chandigarh Mayor Post As Opposition Unity Cracks
Budget
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: India’s GDP Growth Seen Slowing to 6.8–7.2% In FY27
Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: India’s GDP Growth Seen Slowing to 6.8–7.2% In FY27
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Big Relief from Supreme Court, UGC’s Controversial New Rules Stayed
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays New UGC Rules; Emphasizes Equality, Unity in College Campuses
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays New UGC Rules, Directs 2012 Regulations to Remain Until March 19
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays UGC’s New Rules, Raises Equality Concerns
Maharashtra Mourns: Massive Crowd Challenges Police at Ajit Pawar’s Cremation as Sons Appeal for Calm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
50 Navies, One Message: India Is Signalling Who Guards The Indo Pacific Seas
Opinion
Embed widget