Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIndia And EU Set To Seal Historic Free Trade Agreement After Republic Day

India And EU Set To Seal Historic Free Trade Agreement After Republic Day

Both sides are also likely to sign a security and defence partnership agreement and a pact to enhance mobility for Indian professionals getting employment in the EU.

By : IANS | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India and the European Union (EU) are close to finalising a landmark free trade agreement (FTA), with the formal announcement expected on January 27, a day after the Republic Day celebrations which will be attended by the top EU leadership as chief guests.

According to sources, the India-EU summit scheduled for Jan 27, will witness the successful conclusion of FTA negotiations. A document will be adopted by both sides to announce the conclusion of FTA negotiations, after which, the agreement will be put through the required legal process and ratification by the European Parliament and Council.

Both sides are also likely to sign a security and defence partnership agreement and a pact to enhance mobility for Indian professionals getting employment in the EU.

European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, will be the chief guests at India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations before jointly co-chairing the summit.

A military contingent from the EU will, for the first time, participate in the Republic Day parade, reflecting the growing bilateral strategic relationship.

The trade deal will be the largest ever that India has signed, covering goods and services with the 27-nation European Union, one of India’s biggest export destinations. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s has termed it as the “mother of all deals” to drive home the significance.

With a combined market of nearly two billion people, the agreement would link two of the world’s largest democratic economies amid the global economic uncertainty triggered by the US tariff turmoil and geopolitical tensions worldwide.

The European Union is India’s biggest trading partner, with trade in goods amounting to $135 billion in the FY24, and the FTA is expected to unlock additional market access and economic complementarities. Although the negotiations have been moving ahead, there is still a discussion on sensitive areas such as the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

India is pushing for zero-duty access for its labour-intensive sectors — such as textiles, leather, apparel, gems and jewellery, and handicrafts.

Last week, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stated that the talks for a trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU) have entered the final stage.

The minister visited Brussels earlier this month to attended high-level talks with the EU Trade and Economic Security Commissioner, Maros Sefcovic, as part of the efforts to secure a mutually beneficial India-EU FTA.

“During this dialogue, we deliberated across key areas of the proposed agreement. We reaffirmed our commitment to a rules-based trading framework and a modern economic partnership that safeguards the interests of farmers and MSMEs while integrating Indian industries into global supply chains,” Goyal said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the India-EU free trade agreement expected to be formally announced?

The formal announcement of the India-EU free trade agreement is expected on January 27, following the Republic Day celebrations.

What is the significance of the India-EU trade deal?

This trade deal will be the largest India has ever signed, covering goods and services with the EU and linking two of the world's largest democratic economies.

Besides the trade agreement, what other pacts are likely to be signed between India and the EU?

India and the EU are also likely to sign a security and defence partnership agreement and a pact to enhance mobility for Indian professionals seeking employment in the EU.

Who will be attending the India-EU summit as chief guests?

European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be the chief guests at India's Republic Day celebrations and will co-chair the summit.

Published at : 20 Jan 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Free Trade Agreement FTA INDIA India Eu Fta
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
India@2047 Youth Conclave | 'BJP Rewards Work, Not Dynasty': Pramod Sawant
India@2047 Youth Conclave | 'BJP Rewards Work, Not Dynasty': Pramod Sawant
News
Noida Techie Death: Builder Abhay Kumar Taken Into Custody In Greater Noida
Noida Techie Death: Builder Abhay Kumar Taken Into Custody In Greater Noida
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
News
Supreme Court Raps Maneka Gandhi Over Stray Dog Remarks, Says She Committed Contempt
Supreme Court Raps Maneka Gandhi Over Stray Dog Remarks, Says She Committed Contempt
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership
Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget