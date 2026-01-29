India Energy Week: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Calls For Sustained Investment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India Energy Week 2026 commenced with a strong focus on sustained investment, global collaboration and pragmatic action to navigate the energy transition amid volatility in global markets.

The inaugural session brought together key global and Indian leaders, including Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri; Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC; and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Energy Transition Must Be About Addition, Not Replacement: Puri

Addressing the gathering, Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted India’s steady progress towards energy security, self-reliance and climate justice under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said India Energy Week has rapidly emerged as a trusted global platform bringing together policymakers, producers, consumers, investors and technology providers.

The Union Minister emphasised that the global energy transition must be viewed as energy addition rather than replacement, calling for continued investment across oil, gas, biofuels, green hydrogen, LNG and clean cooking fuels.

He outlined India’s reforms-led approach, citing the opening up of sedimentary basins for exploration, successive Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) and Discovered Small Fields (DSF) bidding rounds, and policy measures aimed at attracting long-term global investment.

Underinvestment Biggest Threat to Energy Security: Al Jaber

UAE Minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said global energy demand is entering a phase of large-scale transformation driven by emerging economies, digitalisation and integrated energy systems.

He cautioned that underinvestment poses the greatest risk to energy security and stressed the need for balanced investment across all energy sources to ensure affordability and sustainability. Highlighting the UAE–India partnership, Al Jaber reaffirmed ADNOC’s role as a reliable supplier of crude oil, LNG and LPG to India, and reiterated the UAE’s commitment to long-term, trust-based cooperation.

Goa’s Sustainability Vision Highlighted

Welcoming delegates, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said India Energy Week has evolved into a platform that translates dialogue into action. He outlined Goa’s sustainability roadmap, including its goal of achieving 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050, while balancing environmental priorities with the responsible development of the blue economy.

Leadership Engagements Continue on Day 3

Leadership engagements continued on Day 3 of India Energy Week 2026, with Hardeep Singh Puri interacting across the exhibition floor. Discussions reflected growing confidence in India’s energy journey, with a strong focus on exploration and production, technology-led capability building and long-term energy security.

India Energy Week 2026 continues to highlight how policy reforms, innovation and self-reliance are shaping the next phase of India’s energy transformation, reinforcing the country’s positioning as a responsible and credible global energy leader.