OPINION | India's New Tax Rules Belong On Every CFO's Compensation Agenda

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New tax rules significantly increase meal and gift exemptions.

These rules boost employee in-hand salary for many.

Evidenced benefits and utilization ensure program success, employer liability.

In March, the CBDT notified the Income-tax Rules, 2026. Eleven days later the Income-tax Act, 1961, the framework under which every Indian salary structure was built for six decades, ceased to exist. Most boards filed this under the tax team's problem. It is a compensation design event, and the window closes when this year's appraisal letters go out.

What Actually Changed

The exemption for employer-provided meals rose from Rs 50 to Rs 200 a meal, the first revision in over two decades. At two meals a day across 22 working days, that is roughly Rs 8,800 a month, or about Rs 1.05 lakh a year, against Rs 26,400 earlier. The exemption on gifts and vouchers moved from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 a year. And meal, gift and reimbursements are applicable in the new regime too!

Perquisite valuation for employer-provided cars in mixed official and personal use has been revised upward, under both regimes.

Potential To Increase In-Hand Salary For 88% Of New Tax Payers

For years, flexible benefits carried an asterisk: useful under the old regime, irrelevant under the new one. That asterisk is gone. The meal benefit sits in perquisite valuation under section 17(2), not among the exemptions the new regime disallows, so it survives the employee's regime choice.

In February, CBDT chairman Ravi Agrawal put new-regime adoption at close to 88% of individual taxpayers. The addressable population for benefit design has inverted overnight, from a shrinking minority of the payroll to very nearly all of it.

Why This Belongs On CFO's Desk

India Inc. will pay an average increment of 9.1% in 2026, Deloitte, Aon and EY arrived at that figure independently. Against it, MoSPI's July print showed headline inflation at 4.45% but food inflation at 5.52%, and oil marketing companies raised pump prices four times in May, the first increases in four years. The employee's basket is inflating faster than the index the increment was budgeted against.

The comparison that matters: for an employee in the 30% bracket, the potential additional Rs 200K of exemption is worth roughly Rs 60K in hand salary. That value arrives at unchanged CTC, and, unlike an increment, it does not compound into next year's base, the bonus pool or the gratuity provision. One is an annual grant. The other is a permanent liability.

This Moves Engagement, Carefully

Gallup's State of the Global Workplace 2026 puts global engagement at 20%, with South Asia recording the steepest regional decline and manager engagement in India down eight points in a single year. MetLife's 2026 Employee Benefit Trends Study calls the resulting posture job hugging: 77% of employees intend to stay, but only 18% because they want to. Retention held; commitment did not.

No meal card fixes that, and any vendor claiming otherwise should be shown the door. What a well-designed benefit buys is narrower and more durable: evidence, twice a day, that someone in the building did the arithmetic on the employee's behalf. Engagement is downstream of that credibility, never upstream of it.

Where These Programmes Fail

The exemption is conditional, and the conditions are not decorative: working days, working hours, non-transferable instruments, food and non-alcoholic beverages, eating joints only, no encashment. A cash line labelled meal allowance is fully taxable, and always was — and the liability for getting it wrong sits with the employer, not the employee.

The exemption is not earned by intent; it is earned by evidence. A benefit without an audit trail is not a benefit. It is a reclassification risk with a communications budget attached. Aside from compliance, acceptability of meal cards at grocery outlets, vegetable vendors, and online daily groceries delivery platforms is critical to ensure utilization and adoption in companies. This is where adoption fails.

4 Things To Settle Before Letters Go Out

Re-run the CTC architecture by salary band and regime . One template across a mixed payroll over-promises and under-delivers to employees.

Move from allowance to instrumented benefit. Spend that cannot be evidenced against a category and a date will not survive scrutiny.

Measure utilisation, not enrolment. An unused benefit is a cost with no return, and a promise the workforce heard but never received.

Compensation advantage in 2026 will not come from spending more. Every competitor has the same 9.1% budget and the same rulebook. It comes from reading that rulebook more carefully than they do, and being able to prove, line by line, that you read it correctly.

(The author is the founder of OneBanc Technologies)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.

