HP: CM Sukhu reviews upcoming commercial complexes in Shimla, Hamirpur

Shimla, May 11 (PTI): The Himachal Pradesh government is developing world-class commercial hubs under the Sabzi Mandi Central Business District project in Shimla and a proposed City Centre project in Hamirpur, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

Chairing a meeting of the urban development department, Sukhu said these projects would help decongest urban areas, strengthen institutional infrastructure and generate sustainable revenue through modern commercial spaces, smart parking facilities and green-blue public zones.

The chief minister directed the department to expedite the execution of both projects, an official statement said.

According to the chief minister, Rs 330 crore would be spent on the Sabzi Mandi Central Business District (CBD) project in Shimla, which would be developed in two phases.

A total of Rs 210 crore would be incurred under the first phase of the project, of which Rs 160 crore has already been provided to the Shimla Municipal Corporation and the PWD.

He directed the Shimla Municipal Corporation to vacate 53 residences, six sheds, and an SJPNL office by Monday, a councillor’s office and a food security office by May 15, and five shops by May 21, so that the PWD could undertake demolition of these structures and clear the sites by July 1.

Sukhu also directed the authorities to complete the tendering process for the project by August.

While reviewing the progress of the proposed Rs 140 crore City Centre project in Hamirpur, the chief minister said it would be constructed after dismantling the old bus stand, and a new bus stand would be completed shortly.

He said that Rs 80 crore has already been approved for the project, while the remaining amount would be arranged through the public-private partnership (PPP) mode. PTI BPL ARI

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