Patanjali says that the contribution of Ayurveda is unique in establishing yoga and Ayurveda, symbols of Indian culture, on the global stage. Patanjali is spreading Indian values such as spirituality, self-reliance, and natural healing across the world, not only through its health products but also through cultural awakening. Patanjali claims that the company is creating a revolution by linking its products with the message of ‘swadeshi’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat.’

Patanjali stated, “The company’s unique role lies in its multi-dimensional strategy. On one hand, it is reviving ancient Ayurvedic traditions, where herbal products like Dant Kanti, medicines from Divya Pharmacy, and yogic treatments are guiding people toward holistic health. On the other hand, global events like International Yoga Day under the leadership of Swami Ramdev are establishing yoga as a spiritual heritage. Initiatives like Patanjali Gurukulam are not only preserving ancient knowledge but also taking the message of Sanatan Dharma to the global stage.”

Our Products Are Available In Europe And Asian Countries: Patanjali

Patanjali claims, “Speaking of global reach, Patanjali’s products are available in America, Europe, Australia, and Asian countries, where not only Indian expatriates but also Western consumers are turning towards Ayurveda.” According to the company’s annual report, exports increased by 30% in 2025. Patanjali says, “Along with strengthening local economies, our products are reducing foreign dependency.”

Focus On Social Service Along With Earning Profits: Patanjali

Patanjali says, “Along with earning profits, we also emphasise social service. Through free yoga camps, rural health centres, and cultural festivals, the organisation keeps Indian values alive. For example, Patanjali’s yoga centres in New York and London are teaching thousands of people the mantra ‘Health is Wealth.’ This role not only provides economic resilience but is also restores Indian traditions amid Western culture.”

The Company Will Further Strengthen Indian Values: Patanjali

Experts believe that Patanjali has positioned Ayurveda as a form of “soft power,” which has helped increase health awareness after the global pandemic. Although challenges remain, such as global competition and regulatory barriers, Patanjali’s resolve is firm. In the coming years, it will further strengthen Indian values, where yoga and Ayurveda will not only be tools of health but also cultural bridges.