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English NewsBusinessPay More Or Wait Longer? Rapido Fined Rs 10 Lakh By Consumer Authority Over Ride-Booking Prompts

Pay More Or Wait Longer? Rapido Fined Rs 10 Lakh By Consumer Authority Over Ride-Booking Prompts

CCPA fined Rapido operator Rs 10 lakh over alleged dark patterns and misleading prompts that encouraged riders to pay more for rides. Uber and Ola are also under probe.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 07:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CCPA fined Rapido ₹10 lakh for unfair trade practices.
  • Rapido used misleading prompts and manipulative pricing sliders.
  • Advance tip feature before rides violated consumer protection guidelines.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a Rs 10 lakh penalty on Roppen Transportation Services, the company operating Rapido, for allegedly using misleading prompts, unfair trade practices and dark patterns in its ride-booking interface.

According to the CCPA, Rapido displayed messages to customers while booking rides, including: “Higher the price, higher the chance of getting a ride” and “Captains aren't accepting at Rs 60. Try adding +10, +20, +30.”

The authority said customers were initially shown one fare but were then encouraged to pay more during the booking process.

Why CCPA Called It ‘Confirm Shaming’

The CCPA said such prompts could make customers feel that they would not get a ride, or would have to wait longer, if they did not offer a higher amount.

The authority therefore classified the practice as a dark pattern called ‘Confirm Shaming’, in which an interface uses psychological pressure to push customers towards making a particular choice, in this case paying more.

CCPA Flags Rapido’s Pricing Slider

The CCPA also raised objections to Rapido’s ‘Set your price’ slider.

When customers increased the fare, the interface displayed the message ‘higher chance of getting a ride’ in green. When they lowered the fare, a red or orange warning appeared.

The authority also noted that the slider provided more space for increasing the fare and less space for reducing it.

The CCPA classified this as another dark pattern called ‘Interface Interference’, alleging that the app’s design influenced customers to select a higher price.

Advance Tip Feature Also Under CCPA Lens

The CCPA said a tip is generally a voluntary payment made after receiving a service. Therefore, it should not be presented before a ride in a way that suggests paying more could increase the chances of getting a ride.

The authority also cited the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, which state that the tipping feature should be available after the ride is completed, rather than at the time of booking or during the ride.

Rapido had said that the extra payment was voluntary and that its matching algorithm did not depend on the payment. However, the CCPA said Rapido did not provide data to establish that paying more actually increased the likelihood of getting a ride.

Uber, Ola Also Under Investigation

The CCPA’s action is not limited to Rapido. The authority has also examined advance tipping and dark-pattern practices involving several ride-hailing platforms, including Uber, Ola, Rapido and Namma Yatri.

The investigations into Uber and Ola are still underway.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the CCPA impose a penalty on Rapido?

The CCPA fined Rapido for using misleading prompts, unfair trade practices, and dark patterns in its ride-booking interface. These practices encouraged customers to pay higher fares.

What specific 'dark patterns' were found in Rapido's app?

The CCPA identified 'Confirm Shaming' and 'Interface Interference'. 'Confirm Shaming' uses psychological pressure, while 'Interface Interference' involves app design influencing higher price selection.

What was the CCPA's concern regarding Rapido's advance tip feature?

The CCPA noted that tipping should be voluntary and occur after service, not before. Presenting it pre-ride implies paying more could increase chances of getting a ride.

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 07:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rapido Central Consumer Protection Authority Consumer Complain
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